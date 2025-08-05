2025-08-17 Sunday

The ETH whale with a 75% win rate reopened a short position of 35,000 ETH, with a liquidation price of $3,805.



PANews reported on August 5th that according to Ember's monitoring, a short ETH whale with a 75% win rate, after being partially liquidated in the early morning hours, gradually transferred
PANews2025/08/05 15:35
Bitcoin Magazine CEO plans to raise $200 million to support BTC-related political actions and push BTC to $10 million



PANews reported on August 5 that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, plans to raise $100 million to $200 million to support Bitcoin-related political actions. He stated that he would
PANews2025/08/05 15:32
ADA holders lose their excitement and eye new coin below $0.002 expected to hit $1 in 2025



Frustrated by Cardano’s slow growth, many holders are shifting focus to Little Pepe, a meme‑driven Layer 2 project aiming for a $1 target in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/05 15:24
Chainlink Launches Real-Time US Stock and ETF Data Streams to Boost the Tokenized RWA Market



PANews reported on August 5th that Chainlink officially launched real-time Data Streams, providing sub-second latency price data for US stocks and ETFs, including major assets such as SPY, QQQ, AAPL,
PANews2025/08/05 15:20
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin fell in late July due to insufficient liquidity, volatile ETF demand, and weak accumulation



PANews reported on August 5th that according to CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain, Bitcoin's decline in late July was primarily driven by three factors: First, the liquidity inventory ratio began to
PANews2025/08/05 15:13
From Ad Man to Crypto Price Hunter: Peter Brandt's Half-Century Trading Legend



Crypto traders 'fool themselves' with price predictions: Peter Brandt By Ciaran Lyons, Cointelegraph Magazine Compiled by: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor's Note: Peter Brandt founded Factor Trading Co., Inc. in 1981, focusing
PANews2025/08/05 15:00
Tokenized Stocks: A Real Alternative to Brokers or Just an Elegant Illusion?



For nearly 400 years, securities existed only in physical form. It wasn’t until the early 1990s that the digital era began, ushering in electronic registries and fully digitized trading. Fast forward to 2025, and a relatively new idea is gaining serious momentum — the tokenization of stocks. Until recently, tokenized equities were seen as a […] Сообщение Tokenized Stocks: A Real Alternative to Brokers or Just an Elegant Illusion? появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/05 14:59
The Base network is suspected to have resumed block production



PANews reported on August 5 that Basescan data showed that the Base network is suspected to have resumed block production. As of the time of posting, the latest block height
PANews2025/08/05 14:44
Basescan shows that the Base network has not produced a block for nearly half an hour



PANews reported on August 5 that Basescan data showed that the Base network has not produced a block for nearly half an hour, and the latest block height is 33792346.
PANews2025/08/05 14:35
Payment Processor Remitly Plans Stablecoin Rollout for International Transfers



Remitly plans to introduce stablecoin functionality to its global payment network, marking a big shift in how the remittance company enables international money transfers. The Seattle-based fintech, known for serving immigrants and overseas workers, aims to improve speed, reliability and cost efficiency for users in over 170 countries. The company announced Monday it will begin integrating stablecoins across three key areas of its business — value storage, treasury operations and global disbursements. Stablecoins are digital assets pegged to fiat currencies such as the US dollar and are designed to maintain price stability, making them attractive for payments in emerging markets. Stablecoin Payouts Coming to Remitly Transfers via Bridge Remitly’s first move is the launch of Remitly Wallet, a multi-currency digital wallet supporting both fiat and stablecoins. The product is currently in beta testing and is expected to go live in September. The wallet will allow users to store and use funds flexibly across borders, a feature the company says is especially useful in countries experiencing inflation or currency volatility. At the same time, Remitly is adding stablecoin payout options to its global transfer network through a partnership with Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure provider owned by Stripe. We're so excited to be partnering with @remitly to power their stablecoin rails, enhancing the flexibility and reach of their global disbursement network! 🚀 Read about the partnership here: https://t.co/7BIhoYh8K8 — Bridge (@Stablecoin) August 4, 2025 Starting in select markets this September, customers will be able to receive funds in stablecoins, routed directly from Remitly’s existing fiat system into supported wallets. USDC Now Part of Remitly’s Real-Time Treasury Operations The company’s fiat payment network already covers more than 170 countries. It supports various delivery methods, including bank transfers, mobile wallets and cash pickup at over 470,000 locations. Now, with the addition of stablecoins, Remitly aims to expand both the flexibility and reach of its services even further. Remitly is also integrating stablecoins like USDC into its internal treasury operations. By tokenizing portions of its US dollar reserves, the firm says it can move funds instantly across time zones and during weekends, reducing the need for pre-funded local currency pools and unlocking capital for more efficient liquidity management. The stablecoin rollout builds on Remitly’s early crypto involvement. In 2021, the company supported fiat off-ramps for platforms like Coinbase and Novi, helping users convert crypto assets into local currency. That experience laid the foundation for its current approach, which ties Web3 infrastructure to real-world financial needs. Stablecoins Positioned to Lower Global Transfer Costs The company says the move responds to evolving customer needs. At the same time, it reflects broader industry trends. According to the World Bank, global remittance fees average 6.26%. Stablecoins could significantly reduce these costs, especially in regions with weak or unreliable banking infrastructure. Meanwhile, Remitly notes growing demand among its users — freelancers, small businesses and families, for ways to preserve value and avoid the risks of local currency depreciation. Stablecoins, especially dollar-backed ones, offer a way to hold money in a form that resists local inflation while remaining liquid. By combining blockchain-based settlement with its licensed and compliant fiat network, Remitly is positioning itself at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. It hopes the move will strengthen user trust and widen access to cross-border financial tools.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 14:31

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation