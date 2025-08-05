2025-08-17 Sunday

Base Network Suffers 19-Minute Block Production Halt Before Recovery

Coinbase’s Base network experienced a 19-minute block production halt on August 5, with the latest block remaining at height 33,792,704 before resuming normal operations. The Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain reported the issue at 6:15 UTC and confirmed resolution by 6:44 UTC according to its official status page , marking the network’s first significant outage. Source: Base Status Page Network Recovers as Token Creation Surge Tests Infrastructure Limits Base mainnet experienced delays in deposits, withdrawals, block production, and Flashblocks functionality during the disruption. The network identified and fixed the underlying issue within 30 minutes while continuing to monitor for additional problems, though officials did not disclose the specific cause of the halt. The outage might have occurred as Base experiences unprecedented growth in token creation, recently overtaking Solana in daily launches with over 54,000 new tokens on July 27. Source: TheBlock The surge stems from the integration of social platforms Zora and Farcaster into the rebranded Base App, which automatically mints creator coins from social posts. Base’s rapid expansion includes 1.6 million tokens launched and nearly 3 million traders participating since the app relaunch, generating approximately $470 million in trading volume. The network’s institutional adoption accelerated with JPMorgan’s JPMD digital deposit token launch and Shopify’s USDC payment integration across 34 countries. Creator Economy Boom Drives Network Activity to Record Levels Base’s transformation into a comprehensive SocialFi platform through the July rebranding of Coinbase Wallet has fundamentally altered its usage patterns. The integration of Zora’s smart contracts enables automatic ERC-20 token minting from every social post, creating tradable creator coins with instant liquidity. Daily token launches skyrocketed from 6,649 on July 1 to approximately 50,000 by month-end, establishing Base as the leading network for token creation. Source: Dune Analytics The flagship ZORA token achieved a $200 million market cap, up 185% from April’s $70 million valuation. Notable creator coins achieved substantial valuations, including Zeebu at over $485 million market cap, Wormhole at over $355 million, and Yield Guild Games at over $80 million with over $12 million daily volume. The ecosystem’s rapid growth prompted Base creator Jesse Pollak to call for crypto funds to take “$5 million or more” positions in creator coin indexes. who is going to be the first fund to take a scaled (e.g. $5m+) long hold position in an index of onchain creators? seems like a relatively no-brainer opportunity to win as the onchain creator economy grows. — jesse.base.eth (@jessepollak) August 3, 2025 The Base App combines social networking powered by Farcaster, USDC payments, on-chain identity management, and dApp discovery in a single interface. Users can earn up to 4.1% APY holding USDC while accessing hundreds of mini-apps for gaming, yield farming, and prediction markets. Notably, Base Chain’s recent Flashblocks upgrade reduced effective block times from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, making transactions 10 times faster. The network also processes international transactions under $0.01 with 200-millisecond settlement times. Security Challenges Mount Despite Institutional Backing Base faced significant security incidents alongside its growth trajectory, including the $2.5 million Arcadia Finance hack on July 15 . Attackers exploited a vulnerability in the Rebalancer contract’s swapData parameters to drain user vaults of USDC, USDS, and other tokens before bridging funds to the Ethereum mainnet. The Arcadia breach marked the platform’s second major security incident following a $455,000 hack in October 2023. Both attacks exploited insufficient input validation and reentrancy protection in smart contract code, with PeckShield previously warning about persistent vulnerabilities. Coinbase launched a $5 million bug bounty program through Cantina , targeting Base network smart contracts and on-chain products. 🤑 @coinbase drops massive $5M bug bounty on Cantina for @base security as @jpmorgan launches $JPMD token and @Shopify integrates USDC payments across 34 countries. #Coinbase #Base https://t.co/R6cdJAI1RQ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 The initiative covers critical components, including Verified Pools, Fault-Proof Audits, and WebAuthn modules, representing one of the largest Web3 security programs. The exchange simultaneously dealt with a data breach affecting nearly 70,000 users through bribed overseas support staff, resulting in a $20 million ransom demand that Coinbase refused to pay. The company terminated over 200 TaskUs employees and established enhanced insider-threat detection systems. Base’s network halt joins a pattern of blockchain outages in 2024, including Sui’s hour-long crash , TON’s six-hour disruption amid DOGS token demand, Avalanche’s two-hour block production failure , and Solana’s repeated five-hour outages . It is evident that this incident isn’t new of its kind, and it shows the infrastructure challenges faced by blockchain networks as they scale to accommodate mainstream adoption.
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/05 18:21
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades below $115,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, hinting at renewed signs of weakness as it faces resistance from a key resistance level and markets remain cautious.
Dele
Fxstreet2025/08/05 18:15
By Nancy, PANews Following the success of hotel-focused MetaPlanet, which created a flywheel effect with its bold Bitcoin reserve strategy, a growing number of Japanese companies are following suit.
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 18:13
Author: Martin > Behind the myth of digital gold's scarcity lies countless wealth that can never be awakened In the cold winter of 2017, British programmer James Howells knelt on
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 18:00
Crypto wallet provider Phantom has acquired Solsniper, the AI memecoin trading and analytics platform built on the Solana blockchain.  The acquisition was announced on August 4, marking Phantom's first big step into active trading infrastructure. Solsniper, launched in 2021, has…
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/05 17:44
PANews reported on August 5th that Qiangnao Technology is in talks to raise funds at a valuation exceeding $1.3 billion, potentially followed by an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 17:41
Author: Richard Chen Compiled by Tim, PANews It's 2025, and cryptocurrencies are going mainstream. The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, and we finally have a clear regulatory framework
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 17:32
Dogecoin's glory days may be behind it, but Pepeto is emerging as the next memecoin contender, offering early‑stage pricing, viral appeal, and a utility‑driven ecosystem. #sponsored
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/05 17:21
PANews reported on August 5th that according to CNBC's schedule, US President Trump will be interviewed live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at 8:00 PM Beijing Time to discuss the economy,
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 17:07
PANews reported on August 5th that crypto analyst Murphy noted that BTC's support at the key $112,000 level is significant. Based on the MVRV extreme deviation pricing range, the trend
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 17:02

