RIA Novosti: The talks will cover the entire scope of Russia-US relations, not just the Ukrainian issue
PANews reported on August 15th that according to RIA Novosti, a Russian envoy described the atmosphere before the Putin-Trump meeting as "tense." The talks will cover the entire scope of
PANews
2025/08/15 23:27
Coinbase Predicts ‘Full-Scale’ Altcoin Season As Bitcoin Dominance Falls Below 60%
Coinbase says the crypto market may be on the verge of a ‘’full-scale’’ altcoin season as Bitcoin dominance dips below 60%, signaling early rotation into altcoins. Rising expectations that the
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/15 23:19
DeFi Dev Corp. increased its SOL holdings to 1.42 million, with SPS increasing by 9%.
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to GlobeNewswire, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) announced that it has purchased 110,000 SOL tokens at an average price of approximately $201.68, for
PANews
2025/08/15 23:14
Hedge Fund Brevan Howard Reveals $2.3 Billion in Bitcoin Holdings
PANews reported on August 15th that Brevan Howard, a hedge fund with $20 billion under management, disclosed in its latest 13F filing that it holds 37,506,057 shares of IBIT, valued
PANews
2025/08/15 23:12
The billion-dollar Ethereum wallet that no one can unlock — why?
Bitcoin Pizza Day and the lost Newport hard drive have company — an Ethereum wallet worth over a billion dollars, frozen since 2014. The untouched Ethereum wallet of Rain Lõhmus In the summer of 2014, Ethereum (ETH) was still a…
Crypto.news
2025/08/15 23:02
Putin leaves for Alaska
PANews reported on August 15 that according to Russian media reports, Russian President Putin's special plane has taken off from Magadan in Russia's Far East and flew to Anchorage, the
PANews
2025/08/15 23:00
DCG sues subsidiary Genesis for over $105 million
PANews reported on August 15th that Digital Currency Group ( DCG) has filed a lawsuit against its subsidiary, Genesis Global Capital , in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern
PANews
2025/08/15 22:57
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transfers over 104 BTC to Coinbase
PANews reported on August 15 that on-chain data showed that at 22:27 Beijing time on August 15, two addresses of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust transferred a total of 104.03 BTC to
PANews
2025/08/15 22:49
META's total market capitalization exceeds $2 trillion for the first time
PANews reported on August 15 that Meta Platforms (META.O) rose nearly 2% during the trading session, and its total market value exceeded US$2 trillion for the first time, making it
PANews
2025/08/15 22:34
The Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 1,738 BTC on the day, while the Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 138,232 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 15th by PANews, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of 1,738 BTC (approximately $205 million) that day , with iShares ( Blackrock
PANews
2025/08/15 22:33
