Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087
PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Exodus Movement, Inc. ( NYSE American: EXOD ) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st
PANews
2025/08/05 19:50
Will Kaito drop another airdrop ahead of August 20 token unlock?
Will Kaito do another airdrop to hedge against the upcoming token unlock? The community is buzzing with speculation as the August 20 unlock looms. Here’s what you need to know. As predicted by crypto.news, Kaito (KAITO) price took a tumble…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 19:50
Palantir revenues soar above estimates toppling $1b – will crypto AIs follow suit?
Data analytics firm Palantir saw a 48% increase in sales revenue in the second half of 2025 as it rides the high waves of an AI momentum. Is the crypto AI sector next on the surge list? According to data…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 19:49
Trump Executive Order To Probe Debanking Of Crypto Firms: WSJ
Donald Trump is preparing to sign a sweeping executive order to investigate banks and regulators accused of debanking crypto businesses — the practice of denying financial services on a discriminatory
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/05 19:46
Galaxy Digital announces Q2 financial results, net profit reaches US$30.7 million
PANews reported on August 5th that Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ / TSX: GLXY ) released its second-quarter 2025 financial results. The company reported net income of $ 30.7 million, or $
PANews
2025/08/05 19:45
Cango's Bitcoin production in July increased by 45% month-on-month to 650.5
PANews reported on August 5th that Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) announced its Bitcoin production and mining operations data for July 2025. In July, 650.5 Bitcoins were produced, a 45%
PANews
2025/08/05 19:34
Crypto lawyer Khurram Dara considering running for New York Attorney General
PANews reported on August 5 that according to Crypto In America , Khurram Dara, a 36- year-old American crypto regulatory and policy lawyer, is preparing to run for the Republican
PANews
2025/08/05 19:32
Coinbase plans to raise $2 billion through convertible note offering
PANews reported on August 5 that according to Solid Intel , Coinbase plans to raise US$2 billion through the issuance of convertible notes.
PANews
2025/08/05 19:13
Robin Energy Completes $3 Million Bitcoin Allocation
PANews reported on August 5th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: RBNE ) has completed a $ 3 million Bitcoin allocation through Anchorage Digital Bank ,
PANews
2025/08/05 18:52
Trading revolution: Perpetual futures take the lead | Opinion
Regulators and clients must encourage banks, hedge funds, and asset managers to use perpetual futures for hedging and speculative strategies.
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 18:22
