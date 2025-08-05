2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Indonesian Vice President's Office Explores Bitcoin as National Reserve

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, the Indonesian Vice President's Office has invited members of the Bitcoin community to discuss the possibility of using Bitcoin as
PANews2025/08/05 20:44
Trump: India's tariffs will be significantly increased in the next 24 hours

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump said on Tuesday that he would increase tariffs on Indian imports from the current 25% rate "very significantly" over the next
PANews2025/08/05 20:40
US President Trump: I may not run for US president again

PANews reported on August 5 that US President Trump may not run for US president again.
PANews2025/08/05 20:39
Market News: OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic receive US approval to sign civilian AI contracts

PANews reported on August 5 that market news: OpenAI, Google and Anthropic have obtained approval from the United States to sign civilian artificial intelligence contracts.
PANews2025/08/05 20:37
SharpLink's Ethereum holdings increased to 521,939, and all of its ETH was staked.

PANews reported on August 5th that SharpLink (SBET)'s latest announcement revealed that the company currently holds 521,939 Ethereum (ETH). Between July 28th and August 3rd, SharpLink purchased 83,561 ETH for
PANews2025/08/05 20:25
Trump: New Fed chairman may be announced soon

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump stated: "Many candidates for Federal Reserve chairman are very good. Warsh is good, Hassett is also very good, and there are
PANews2025/08/05 20:20
Trump: Labor statistics are very political, Powell cuts interest rates too late

PANews reported on August 5th that US President Trump reiterated his accusation that labor statistics are manipulated. He also claimed that the Federal Reserve chairmanship is political and that Powell's
PANews2025/08/05 20:14
Inveniam invests $20 million in MANTRA to advance the US-Arab RWA ecosystem

PANews reported on August 5th that Inveniam Capital Partners announced a $20 million investment in MANTRA, a Layer 1 public blockchain , and entered into a strategic partnership to jointly
PANews2025/08/05 20:04
One Smartphone, Two Streams: How JAMining Redefines Cloud Mining for ETH and BTC

As cryptocurrency mining faces increasing scrutiny over environmental costs and regulatory challenges, JAMining has quietly emerged as a global leader in making passive crypto income accessible to anyone, with nothing more than a mobile phone and $200. Designed for transparency, ease of use, and fixed return clarity, JAMining’s AI-powered cloud mining platform enables users to generate ETH and BTC income automatically – no rigs, no coding, no guesswork. The company’s mobile-first interface is built to democratize crypto earnings for both first-time users and seasoned investors seeking portfolio diversification outside volatile spot trading. The company spokesperson said: “Cloud mining should not require a Ph.D. in blockchain. What matters is daily income users can count on, backed by smart contracts and sustainable infrastructure.” Redefining Crypto Income: One Tap at a Time Unlike traditional mining setups that require expensive GPUs, high power usage, and technical oversight, JAMining offers fixed-term mining contracts fully managed in the cloud. With regulatory-compliant operations and automated daily payouts, the company bridges the gap between crypto infrastructure and consumer accessibility. Key advantages include: Regulatory alignment across multiple jurisdictions Sustainable mining operations powered by renewable energy data centers Smart contract-based payouts for full transparency Mobile-first UX , designed for global accessibility USDT-based fixed earnings , eliminating token volatility risk Profit Snapshot: Sample Mining Contracts (Explore more contracts) All returns are settled in USDT , ensuring users are protected from token price volatility while benefiting from crypto-based infrastructure. Global Demand, Local Simplicity With an international user base spanning over 10 million registered users, JAMining continues to expand its reach into regulated markets. Its focus on user-friendly digital interfaces and automatic income delivery has made it especially popular among mobile-first regions in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Environmental sustainability remains at the heart of JAMining’s expansion strategy. Over 70% of its server infrastructure is powered by hydroelectric and solar sources, reducing the carbon footprint commonly associated with cryptocurrency mining. About JAMining JAMining is a next-generation cloud mining platform that provides secure, transparent, and automated cryptocurrency income solutions. By removing the barriers of traditional mining – hardware, electricity, and technical knowledge – JAMining allows anyone to participate in digital asset growth and earn stable returns. The platform operates in strict alignment with international compliance standards and is committed to sustainable, user-centric innovation. Contact: info@jamining.com Website: https://jamining.com
CryptoNews2025/08/05 19:52
Exodus July Financial Report: Monthly Active Users Reach 1.7 Million, BTC Holdings Increase to 2,087

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) announced financial and operational data for July 2025. As of July 31st, the company's monthly
PANews2025/08/05 19:51

Trendene nyheder

