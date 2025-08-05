2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Succinct decentralized ZK proof network mainnet launched and enabled PROVE tokens

Succinct decentralized ZK proof network mainnet launched and enabled PROVE tokens

PANews reported on August 5th that The Block reported that the ZK infrastructure project Succinct has launched its decentralized proof network, the Succinct Prover Network, on the Ethereum mainnet and
Succinct
PROVE$1.3333+0.99%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06915+9.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1707-1.55%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 23:05
TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.

TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.

PANews reported on August 5th that Towns Protocol tweeted that some wallets that passed the eligibility check were temporarily unable to access their airdrops due to an interface bug; their
TOWNS
TOWNS$0.0306+1.52%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:49
Spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now at $37.78 per ounce.

Spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now at $37.78 per ounce.

According to PANews on August 5, spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now trading at $37.78 per ounce.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10077+0.83%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02955+2.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00721+2.12%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:37
100 listed companies worldwide hold over 955,000 Bitcoins

100 listed companies worldwide hold over 955,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 5th that data shows that the top 100 publicly traded companies currently hold a total of 955,526 BTC, representing approximately 4.55% of the circulating supply. MicroStrategy
Bitcoin
BTC$118,245.94+0.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004366+0.97%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:29
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 5th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC, or approximately $440 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust saw an outflow of
Bitcoin
BTC$118,245.94+0.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005188--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,553.8+3.33%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010542-5.87%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:25
Brazil to hold hearing on Bitcoin strategic reserve

Brazil to hold hearing on Bitcoin strategic reserve

PANews reported on August 5 that according to CoinDesk , the Brazilian Federal House of Representatives has scheduled a public hearing on August 20 to discuss whether to establish a
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.022295+6.53%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004366+0.97%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:22
Analyst: Bitcoin is being seen as a portfolio diversification tool

Analyst: Bitcoin is being seen as a portfolio diversification tool

PANews reported on August 5th that eToro analyst Lale Akoner stated that investors are increasingly looking to Bitcoin as a way to diversify their portfolios. The S&P 500 index is
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.291+2.95%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:17
Google DeepMind releases Genie 3, an interactive world model

Google DeepMind releases Genie 3, an interactive world model

PANews reported on August 5th that Google DeepMind announced the release of Genie 3, a general-purpose world model. This model generates diverse interactive virtual environments in real time based on
RealLink
REAL$0.04905-0.26%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2872+7.72%
Dele
PANews2025/08/05 22:16
Nasdaq, S&P 500 eye gains as stocks rebound

Nasdaq, S&P 500 eye gains as stocks rebound

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as stocks looked to extend the positive start to the week, with earnings in focus as investors continued to monitor the macroeconomic environment. The S&P 500 had added 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite was edging…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+1.19%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/05 22:11
How Does XRP Add Value? Siton Mining Launches New Plan, Enabling Stable Returns for XRP Amid Volatility

How Does XRP Add Value? Siton Mining Launches New Plan, Enabling Stable Returns for XRP Amid Volatility

As market volatility intensifies and capital efficiency becomes increasingly important, the traditional strategy of holding XRP for the long term and waiting for its appreciation is facing challenges. More and more investors are beginning to wonder: Besides waiting for XRP to appreciate, are there more efficient ways to use it? What else can I do? Siton Mining , a leading global cloud mining platform, has launched a multi-currency cloud mining service, including the mainstream cryptocurrency XRP. Through this service, users can stake their XRP in mining contracts, transforming their previously static assets into “dynamically appreciating” assets and earning stable daily returns, truly turning XRP into a cash-generating asset. Why Are XRP Users Interested in Siton Mining? Daily returns, earn money just by holding coins XRP is no longer just a price-volatile asset but a “productive tool” that generates daily returns. The system settles mining rewards daily, transitioning from “price speculation” to “value growth”. No mining equipment required, no maintenance needed – mine with just your phone No need to purchase expensive equipment. With just a smartphone, you can register an account, select a contract, and start XRP cloud mining – all automated, suitable for any investor. High-level security protection for peace of mind Utilizing McAfee® security certification and Cloudflare® network protection, user assets are safeguarded without geographical restrictions, enabling true global secure access. Flexible contracts, low barriers to entry, and customized options Whether you aim for short-term gains or long-term investments, users can tailor their investment portfolios to individual needs. Global node support for stable and efficient service Backed by over 200 global data centers, the platform achieves 100% operational stability. A 24/7 customer service team is always available to ensure uninterrupted service. Start Your XRP Cloud Mining in Just 3 Steps 1. Register an account Visit the official website at https://sitonmining.com or download the official app and register with your email address to receive a random bonus of $10-100 USD. 2. Select a contract and start mining Choose a mining contract that suits you and select XRP as your investment currency. The system will automatically allocate computing power immediately. 3. View your earnings daily and withdraw them flexibly The platform automatically calculates XRP earnings daily. Users can withdraw to their wallets at any time or reinvest to earn compound interest. About Siton Mining Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, Siton Mining is a global cloud mining platform centered on innovation and environmental protection. We are committed to building a secure, eco-friendly, and geographically independent smart mining platform. By breaking down the high barriers of traditional crypto mining, Siton Mining enables more users to participate in and benefit from the digital economy in new ways. We believe the future of XRP lies not only in appreciation but also in generating stable returns. With Siton Mining, your XRP will no longer be dormant; it will work for you every day. Visit our official website at https://sitonmining.com or download the app to begin your XRP earning journey.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10077+0.83%
XRP
XRP$3.1226+0.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.027891+22.19%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0806-0.87%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/05 22:10

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation