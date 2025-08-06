MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Base: "Switching to an incorrectly configured backup sorter" caused a 33-minute interruption in block production yesterday
PANews reported on August 6th, according to Cointelegraph, that Ethereum's Layer 2 blockchain, Base, experienced an outage on Tuesday, interrupting block production for 33 minutes due to a switch to
LAYER
$0.6133
+1.03%
BLOCK
$0.171
-0.23%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:51
An entity is suspected of receiving over $360 million worth of ETH through four wallets in the past two days.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, four multi-signature wallets (belonging to the same entity) received 101,131 ETH worth US$363.58 million from FalconX, Galaxy Digital and
MULTI
$0.08296
-4.75%
ETH
$4,554.76
+3.38%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:48
Bitwise CIO: The U.S. SEC Chairman’s speech on “Project Crypto” contains three key opportunities
According to Cointelegraph, Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan described U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins' "Project Crypto" speech as a "five-year investment roadmap," highlighting three key opportunities: Ethereum/Layer 1 blockchains,
U
$0.023
-12.21%
LAYER
$0.6133
+1.03%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:34
Jupiter Lend, a lending protocol, will be launched in phases, with private beta starting today.
PANews reported on August 6th that Jupiter, the Solana ecosystem DEX, announced on the X platform that its lending protocol, Jupiter Lend, will be launched in phases, starting with a
BETA
$0.0001926
+25.47%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:28
The "75% Win Rate Whale in Four ETH Battles" has expanded its ETH short position to $252 million
PANews reported on August 6 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with a 75% win rate in four battles against ETH" continued to short ETH.
ETH
$4,554.76
+3.38%
WIN
$0.00006293
+1.35%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:18
“Insider whale” @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "insider whale" @qwatio closed his ETH short position at 7:00 AM to prevent liquidation of his BTC short
BTC
$118,245.99
+0.48%
ETH
$4,554.76
+3.38%
NOW
$0.00719
+1.84%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:10
US neobank Slash partners with Stripe's Bridge to launch stablecoin for global commercial payments
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, San Francisco-based corporate neobank Slash launched a payment and fund management platform on Tuesday, powered by a new USD stablecoin issued
FUND
$0.02455
+0.20%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 08:06
Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'
PANews reported on August 6th that Cryptopolitan has revealed a governance proposal that MetaMask plans to collaborate with Stripe to launch a stablecoin called "MetaMask USD." According to the existing
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 07:55
The US SEC issued the latest guidance: Liquidity pledge is not regulated by securities laws
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated in its latest guidance that certain liquidity staking activities do not involve
U
$0.023
-12.21%
NOT
$0.001963
-0.20%
BLOCK
$0.171
-0.23%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 07:37
Trump says Vance is most likely to be his successor
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump stated on Tuesday that current Vice President Cyril Vance is the "most likely" successor to his Make America
TRUMP
$9.424
+3.93%
VICE
$0.01183
-1.74%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/06 07:11
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation