[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 06, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks as Stagflation Fears Mount, BTC Falls to $113K, XRP Drops 4%

Crypto markets broadly retreated after weaker-than-expected U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data heightened stagflation concerns. Bitcoin fell 0.76% to $113,000, while Ethereum dropped 2.43% below $3,600 on early Asian trading hours. XRP is trading at $2.92, 4% down in the past 24 hours. Riskier sectors saw steeper losses, SocialFi plunged 6.04%, NFTs slid 5.56%, and meme coins fell 5.17%. Toncoin, Pudgy Penguins, and Bonk were among the biggest losers. Despite the broader pullback, select assets like Mantle (+8.55%) and Pump.fun (+5.90%) defied the trend, showing sector-specific resilience. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Jupiter launches private beta for Jupiter Lend

Jupiter has launched the private beta of Jupiter Lend, its long-awaited decentralized lending platform built on Solana.  The rollout, announced Aug. 6, is available to users who joined the early access waitlist, with a full public release scheduled later this…
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $196 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 5, Eastern Time) was US$196 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$73.222 million yesterday

PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$73.2222 million yesterday (August 5, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
MyConstant founder to pay $10 million to settle SEC charges that he misappropriated investor funds to buy UST

PANews reported on August 6 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed that Huynh Tran Quang Duy (also known as Duy Huynh), the founder of
What caused Base blockchain’s 33-minute network outage?

Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, experienced a 33-minute network outage on Aug. 5 after a faulty sequencer transition halted block production. A bug in Conductor, an OP (OP) Stack component that oversees Base’s high-availability sequencer cluster, was the root cause…
Blur and Blast co-founded Pacman and announced the launch of new products

PANews reported on August 6th that Pacman, co-founder of Blur and Blast, responded to netizens' questions on the X platform, saying: "Looking forward to showing you what we have coming
The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff under former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, stated on Monday that liquidity staking could trigger a
Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market

PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
