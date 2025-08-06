MEXC Exchange
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 06, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks as Stagflation Fears Mount, BTC Falls to $113K, XRP Drops 4%
Crypto markets broadly retreated after weaker-than-expected U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data heightened stagflation concerns. Bitcoin fell 0.76% to $113,000, while Ethereum dropped 2.43% below $3,600 on early Asian trading hours. XRP is trading at $2.92, 4% down in the past 24 hours. Riskier sectors saw steeper losses, SocialFi plunged 6.04%, NFTs slid 5.56%, and meme coins fell 5.17%. Toncoin, Pudgy Penguins, and Bonk were among the biggest losers. Despite the broader pullback, select assets like Mantle (+8.55%) and Pump.fun (+5.90%) defied the trend, showing sector-specific resilience. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/08/06 12:12
Jupiter launches private beta for Jupiter Lend
Jupiter has launched the private beta of Jupiter Lend, its long-awaited decentralized lending platform built on Solana. The rollout, announced Aug. 6, is available to users who joined the early access waitlist, with a full public release scheduled later this…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $196 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 5, Eastern Time) was US$196 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/08/06 11:59
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$73.222 million yesterday
PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$73.2222 million yesterday (August 5, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/08/06 11:58
MyConstant founder to pay $10 million to settle SEC charges that he misappropriated investor funds to buy UST
PANews reported on August 6 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed that Huynh Tran Quang Duy (also known as Duy Huynh), the founder of
PANews
2025/08/06 11:51
What caused Base blockchain’s 33-minute network outage?
Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, experienced a 33-minute network outage on Aug. 5 after a faulty sequencer transition halted block production. A bug in Conductor, an OP (OP) Stack component that oversees Base’s high-availability sequencer cluster, was the root cause…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 11:39
Blur and Blast co-founded Pacman and announced the launch of new products
PANews reported on August 6th that Pacman, co-founder of Blur and Blast, responded to netizens' questions on the X platform, saying: "Looking forward to showing you what we have coming
PANews
2025/08/06 11:26
The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff under former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, stated on Monday that liquidity staking could trigger a
PANews
2025/08/06 10:56
Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced
PANews
2025/08/06 10:50
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
PANews
2025/08/06 10:27
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation