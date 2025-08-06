MEXC Exchange
Brazil and Indonesia weigh creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves
Multiple countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, are now exploring the creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves to strengthen economic resilience and modernize financial infrastructure. Will Indonesia establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve? Bitcoin Indonesia, a local crypto advocacy group, recently met with…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 16:19
Toncoin Price Forecast: TON risks further losses below the 50-day EMA as bearish momentum increases
Toncoin (TON) hits pause to a two-day pullback of over 10% near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $3.182, but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the downside.
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 16:10
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$29.67708 million
According to PANews on August 6, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews
2025/08/06 16:08
Liquidity becomes the decisive factor, will BTC peak in September?
Author: arndxt Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Welcome to the age of hyper-speculative capitalism. Keep an eye on the M2 money supply in mid-September. In the current irrational economic environment,
PANews
2025/08/06 16:00
CryptoQuant: On-chain data indicates strong support in the $108,000 to $112,000 range, and the current pullback is normal
PANews reported on August 6th that according to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, Bitcoin recently hit a new all-time high, but long-term holders have begun selling at high prices, including a Satoshi-era
PANews
2025/08/06 15:41
Is BlackRock dumping? Millions in BTC and ETH on the move as ETF loses deepen
An ongoing portfolio shuffle by the asset manager and ETF issuer is pointing to signs of a looming sell-off. On August 5, blockchain trackers spotlighted major transfers from wallets linked to BlackRock, showing 2,544 Bitcoin (BTC) and 101,975 Ethereum (ETH)…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 15:22
Celer Launches cBridge Support for Unichain, Enabling ETH Cross-Chain Bridging
PANews reported on August 6 that Celer announced that its cBridge now supports Unichain. Users can use cBridge to quickly transfer ETH between Unichain and 12 blockchain ecosystems including Ethereum,
PANews
2025/08/06 15:06
Justin Sun confirms USDJ service discontinuation—deadline set for August 31
Justin Sun’s first JST-stablecoin on the TRX ecosystem, USDJ, will formally end its services at the end of August. Here’s what we know so far about the permanent wind-down. In a recent post, the JUST DAO reminded holders to migrate…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 14:56
H100 Group, a listed company, increased its holdings by 60.6 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 763.2.
PANews reported on August 6 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that it had increased its holdings by 60.6 bitcoins and currently holds a
PANews
2025/08/06 14:35
LD Capital founder: After mid-August, we may see the expectation of a September interest rate cut, and the recent pullbacks are all buying opportunities
PANews reported on August 6th that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua posted on the X platform: "ETH has been experiencing some volatility due to macroeconomic factors such as the US
PANews
2025/08/06 14:16
