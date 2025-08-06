Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Limitless is a decentralized platform built on the Base blockchain, focused on short-term price predictions. It offers hourly, and daily markets. The total betting volume exceeds $275M, with users making predictions on the price movements of cryptocurrencies and stocks. The team has recently launched the first season of points farming, where users can provide liquidity, […]