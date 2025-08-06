MEXC Exchange
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Musk says Grok 2 will be open source next week
PANews reported on August 6th that Elon Musk stated in a post that it was time to open source Grok 2, promising to do so next week. He also revealed
GROK
$0.001895
+2.54%
ELON
$0.0000001168
+3.54%
OPEN
$0.0000000871
-14.01%
PANews
2025/08/06 17:21
Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.1, now available to paying users
PANews reported on August 6th that Anthropic officially released Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade to Opus 4 in terms of agent tasks, real-world programming, and reasoning capabilities. Opus 4.1 is
REAL
$0.04906
-0.20%
NOW
$0.00717
+1.55%
PANews
2025/08/06 17:11
Worldcoin under fresh scrutiny? China warns against crypto-for-iris trend
China’s national security agency is calling out the growing trend of projects collecting sensitive biometric data like iris scans in exchange for digital assets. In a public advisory issued through its official WeChat account on August 6, China’s Ministry of…
LIKE
$0.01359
+9.27%
IRIS
$0.0010997
+2.75%
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 17:02
Do you need real-name registration for holding cryptocurrency? The true boundaries of Hong Kong's stablecoin KYC obligations
Discussions about stablecoin regulation in Hong Kong have been heating up recently. Many interpretations have emerged online, suggesting that all stablecoin holders must undergo real-name verification (KYC), sparking widespread controversy.
REAL
$0.04906
-0.20%
PANews
2025/08/06 17:00
KGeN Phase 1 Launches, Opening rKGEN Collection and Staking
PANews reported on August 6th that the decentralized gaming network KGeN has officially launched its first phase, allowing users to claim and stake rKGEN tokens. rKGEN is a pre-launch token
TOKEN
$0.01575
+4.02%
PANews
2025/08/06 16:56
Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Limitless is a decentralized platform built on the Base blockchain, focused on short-term price predictions. It offers hourly, and daily markets. The total betting volume exceeds $275M, with users making predictions on the price movements of cryptocurrencies and stocks. The team has recently launched the first season of points farming, where users can provide liquidity, […] Сообщение Limitless — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/06 16:56
GENIUS Act sparks new crypto era as OPTO Miner helps users earn passive income
With the GENIUS Act reshaping U.S. crypto rules, OPTO Miner offers a compliant, transparent cloud mining platform built for long-term, stable returns. #sponsored
U
$0.023
-12.21%
CLOUD
$0.08066
-0.76%
ACT
$0.04167
+2.66%
ERA
$0.9615
+1.25%
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 16:50
Crypto Beast changed his username to @realcryptoelio and was accused of manipulating 45 wallets, causing $ALT to plummet.
PANews reported on August 6th that according to an investigation by ZachXBT, Crypto Beast has reactivated his account and changed his username to @realcryptoelio. Earlier reports indicated that he was
ALT
$0.003059
+17.20%
PANews
2025/08/06 16:42
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: Bears aim for levels below $30 as short bets rise
Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading in red at around $37.50 on Wednesday after failing to close above a key resistance earlier this week. This downturn is further supported by on-chain and derivatives metrics, which show HYPE’s rising sell dominant phase and short positions hitting a one-month high.
HYPE
$46.98
+0.59%
RED
$0.395
+3.72%
Fxstreet
2025/08/06 16:38
Espresso will airdrop additional tokens, including 25,000 $ESP, 33% of the subscription amount, and an additional 10% for NFT holders.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Espresso Foundation, a foundation focused on building Rollup-native infrastructure, announced the conclusion of its community token sale on the KaitoAI platform, with demand
TOKEN
$0.01575
+4.02%
NFT
$0.0000004639
-0.98%
PANews
2025/08/06 16:21
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation