ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves

ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves

PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ, a dual-listed company on Nasdaq and Tel Aviv, has completed its first round of private financing, raising $5 million at
PANews2025/08/06 20:24
Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence

Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence

PANews reported on August 6th that White House National Economic Council Director Hassett stated that Trump's top priority is maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve. He expressed willingness to
PANews2025/08/06 20:22
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years
PANews2025/08/06 20:18
Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients

Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients

PANews reported on August 6th that Lynq, the digital asset settlement network jointly developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, has officially welcomed its first institutional clients. These include
PANews2025/08/06 20:09
Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan's blockchain settlement system Kinexys

PANews reported on August 6th that according to CoinDesk, clearing firm Marex has partnered with Brevan Howard Digital to become the first clearing bank to adopt JPMorgan Chase's blockchain settlement
PANews2025/08/06 20:03
PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks

PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks

According to PancakeSwap's official blog post on August 6, PancakeSwap Perpetuals has added a new "Stock Perpetuals" category, now offering trading of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) perpetual
PANews2025/08/06 19:49
Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021

Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $ 238 billion in July , a 70% month-over-month increase and the highest level
PANews2025/08/06 19:38
Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem

PANews reported on August 6th that Stride, the Cosmos ecosystem's liquidity staking protocol, announced on the X platform that following Cosmos' cancellation of its EVM plan, the Stride team has
PANews2025/08/06 19:35
Find Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Solution, Helping XRP Holders Easily Convert Idle Assets Into Stable Income

Find Mining Launches New XRP Cloud Mining Solution, Helping XRP Holders Easily Convert Idle Assets Into Stable Income

In response to XRP market volatility and price pressure, Find Mining today officially launched a new cloud mining service for XRP holders. Featuring zero threshold, USD settlement, and automated returns, it allows users to convert their XRP holdings into a stable daily income, mitigating the uncertainty brought by price fluctuations. XRP Market Background: Opportunities Amidst Volatility Recently, XRP’s trading price has repeatedly fallen below key support levels, fluctuating below $3, causing some holders to wait and see or even consider abandoning their coins. However, Find Mining’s innovative solution provides a viable passive income path for XRP assets, allowing idle holdings to continue to generate value without selling. About Find Mining In the turbulent era of digital assets, Find Mining, founded in 2018, has ushered in a new era of cloud mining for users worldwide in a legal and transparent manner. As a registered, compliant platform that has undergone multi-national security audits, Find Mining is committed to building a “visible and tangible” passive income system. Users do not need mining machines or technical skills. Simply through the official platform, they can participate in the intelligent allocation of computing power from global green energy mining farms and view daily earnings, contract status, and fund flows in real time, truly achieving “transparent returns, simple operations, and security and peace of mind.” Core Advantages and Highlights No hardware required, extremely simple operation, and easy to use There is no need to purchase mining machines or worry about maintenance. Users can complete registration, select contracts, deposit XRP, and activate mining services with one click through the Find Mining mobile app or web version. There is no technical threshold. Denominated in US dollars and settled daily to avoid the risk of currency price fluctuations The contract is priced in US dollars and settled daily. The platform automatically converts XRP into US dollars at the real-time exchange rate and invests it in cloud mining. When the profit is settled, users can withdraw or choose to pay for withdrawals with XRP, effectively locking in asset value and reducing the impact of fluctuations. Smart scheduling and green energy support Find Mining uses AI-powered algorithms to dynamically allocate mining farm computing power, collaborating with over 135 green energy data centers worldwide to improve mining efficiency while ensuring environmental responsibility and long-term sustainability. Low entry level, adaptable to various contract budgets Contracts start at a minimum of $100, with options like the $15 “Starter Plan” and larger investment plans up to tens of thousands of dollars available, catering to both small-scale investors and experienced long-term holders. Visit the official website for more details. Get Started Quickly in Just 3 Steps Register a member account and receive an instant $15 sign up bonus. Deposit a minimum of 35 XRP to get started. Purchase contracts and receive daily returns. Under the new US legislative framework, XRP’s regulatory boundaries are becoming increasingly clear. This institutional support has the potential to positively impact XRP’s price and liquidity. Furthermore, the Find Mining solution provides holders with a highly liquid path to actual returns that doesn’t rely on price increases or require selling positions. This solution meets the financial needs of XRP investors seeking long-term asset growth while mitigating short-term volatility risks. Whether you are a crypto novice or a seasoned investor, Find Mining is your trusted choice for increasing your digital wealth. Official Website: https://findmining.com/ Email: info@findmining.com
CryptoNews2025/08/06 19:10
AI identifies ETH memecoin that could surpass DOGE’s $30b market cap and it’s not SHIB

AI identifies ETH memecoin that could surpass DOGE's $30b market cap and it's not SHIB

As memecoin giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu lose momentum, Pepeto emerges with real infrastructure, ultra-low entry price, and fast-growing community buzz for 2025’s next big run. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/06 19:00

