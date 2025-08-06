MEXC Exchange
Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution
Karnataka’s tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase’s legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India’s onchain playbook. On August…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:46
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre
Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
$0.05023
-0.29%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k
With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
BTC
$118,256.09
+0.49%
HYPE
$47.01
+0.75%
DEFI
$0.001769
+0.91%
MAJOR
$0.16937
+0.31%
AAVE
$308.45
+5.36%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair
PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
DYDX
$0.6825
+2.75%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq
PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
TRUMP
$9.421
+4.01%
BLOCK
$0.1716
-0.23%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
BLOCK
$0.1716
-0.23%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:39
Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago.
STOP
$0.16486
+14.48%
BTC
$118,256.09
+0.49%
MAJOR
$0.16937
+0.31%
ORDER
$0.1355
+7.45%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$222 million, with both long and short positions exploding.
PANews reported on August 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $222 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $95.1122 million
PANews
2025/08/06 23:30
TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to PRNewswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOX) announced that as of August 5th, the company had accumulated a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO)
TAO
$382.62
+3.37%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:25
Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement
Despite the firm's skepticism over digital assets, J.P. Morgan is actively leveraging blockchain technology.
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 23:20
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation