Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution

Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India's onchain evolution

Karnataka’s tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase’s legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India’s onchain playbook. On August…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:46
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
PANews2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
PANews2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
PANews2025/08/06 23:39
Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago.
PANews2025/08/06 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$222 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$222 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $222 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $95.1122 million
PANews2025/08/06 23:30
TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens

TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to PRNewswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOX) announced that as of August 5th, the company had accumulated a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO)
PANews2025/08/06 23:25
Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement

Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement

Despite the firm's skepticism over digital assets, J.P. Morgan is actively leveraging blockchain technology.
Crypto.news2025/08/06 23:20

