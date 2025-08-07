MEXC Exchange
A certain whale/institution has increased its holdings by another 27,073 ETH in the past 20 hours, worth approximately $97.62 million.
PANews reported on August 7th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whales/institutions that have been hoarding ETH after creating wallets through BitGo have continued to receive 27,073 ETH (US$97.62
PANews
2025/08/07 07:59
MetaMask has integrated Sei blockchain, now integrating 11 chains
PANews reported on August 7th that MetaMask announced it has integrated the Sei blockchain, bringing the total number of supported blockchains to 11. This integration will bring native support for
PANews
2025/08/07 07:55
Trump says he will nominate interim Fed governor in coming days
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he may nominate an interim Federal Reserve board member to fill the vacant seat in the next few
PANews
2025/08/07 07:49
Pantera Survey: The number of people receiving compensation in the form of digital assets will triple by 2024, of which 9.6% will be paid in stablecoins
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, a report from venture capital firm Pantera Capital shows that the number of cryptocurrency professionals receiving compensation in digital assets has
PANews
2025/08/07 07:44
Crypto investment startup Parataxis will raise $640 million after merging with SilverBox Corp IV to support BTC purchases.
PANews reported on August 7th that crypto investment startup Parataxis Holdings will merge with SilverBox Corp IV SPAC, aiming to raise $640 million for a Bitcoin fund management company that
PANews
2025/08/07 07:35
Standard Chartered Bank: Ethereum fund management companies are currently "highly worthy of investment" and are superior to US spot ETH ETFs
PANews reported on August 7 that Geoffrey Kendrick, global head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, said that Ethereum fund management companies are currently "extremely worthy of investment"
PANews
2025/08/07 07:23
Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm convicted of unlicensed money transmitting charges, but jury split on money laundering and sanctions charges
PANews reported on August 7 that according to The Block, a Manhattan jury found Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm guilty of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmission business, but
PANews
2025/08/07 07:16
Vitalik: The next goal of Layer 2 should be to achieve fast withdrawals through the ZK system
PANews reported on August 7th that Vitalik Buterin, in a post on the X platform, expressed surprise at the fact that so many mainstream Layer-2 platforms are at the first
PANews
2025/08/07 07:08
Trump says US will impose tariffs of about 100% on chips and semiconductors
PANews reported on August 7 that according to CCTV News, on August 6 local time, US President Trump announced that the US will impose tariffs of approximately 100% on chips
PANews
2025/08/07 06:53
Bakkt’s corporate Bitcoin play turns Marusho Hotta into crypto treasury hub
Bakkt plans to convert a traditional Japanese firm into a Bitcoin investment vehicle. Marusho Hotta, a little-known Tokyo Stock Exchange company, is set for a radical makeover as Bakkt takes a 30% stake, installs its own CEO, and rebrands it…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 06:17
