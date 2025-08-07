MEXC Exchange
Orca DAO proposes Solana staking and ORCA buybacks
Orca DAO has introduced a new treasury proposal designed to strengthen the Orca protocol through Solana staking and long-term token buybacks. The proposal was posted to the Orca (ORCA) governance forum on Aug 6. The DAO’s Governance Council would have…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:30
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking
Babylon Labs has introduced a breakthrough in decentralized finance with the launch of trustless Bitcoin vaults. Announced via an Aug. 6 post on X, these vaults allow native Bitcoin (BTC) to be used in decentralized finance applications, such as lending,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:30
Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight (12:00 Beijing time)! Billions of dollars
PANews
2025/08/07 12:23
Crypto Asset Manager Parataxis to Go Public in SPAC Merger, $640M BTC Treasury in Focus
Parataxis Holdings, an institutional digital asset manager, has confirmed a SPAC merger with SilverBox Corp IV to raise up to $640 million for a NYSE-listed Bitcoin treasury company. The combined firm will be named Pubco and will trade under the ticker “PRTX,” an official release noted. SPAC Earmarks $31M for BTC Purchase The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal will deliver up to $240 million to Parataxis Holdings, subject to shareholder redemptions. “This includes $31 million of equity that will be funded immediately to purchase BTC,” the company said. Further, the deal values the combined company at $400 million, at a $10 share price. The share purchase agreement will give Pubco the flexibility to raise additional capital as needed to support the continued accumulation of BTC, it added. According to Parataxis CEO Edward Chin, the deal would make the new entity “well capitalised” to execute a BTC treasury strategy in the US. “We will also be ideally positioned to further establish and grow our successful foothold in South Korea with Parataxis Korea,” Chin said. Bitcoin Treasury Model Uptick The SPAC merger follows several other companies’ models in pursuing a Bitcoin treasury strategy, led by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). Corporate buyers and Wall Street investors have added more than 166,000 Bitcoin in July. Per Bitcoin Treasuries data , the total BTC holdings, including publicly traded companies and exchange-traded products, increased to 3.64 million BTC worth $428 billion at month-end. “Today’s announcement brings us closer to realizing our vision of creating a publicly listed entity that delivers differentiated exposure to Bitcoin via a disciplined, institutional platform investing across underserved growth markets,” CEO Edward Chin added. Besides, the SPAC deal will specifically allow the firm to expand its BTC treasury strategy in the US and South Korean markets.
CryptoNews
2025/08/07 12:14
Delin Holdings plans to raise HK$653.3 million to focus on developing blockchain, RWA and virtual asset businesses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on August 7th (before trading hours), the company, the sellers DA Wolf and Mr. Chen,
PANews
2025/08/07 12:12
Cboe has filed an application with the US SEC seeking permission for the VanEck Ethereum ETF to be collateralized.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to official information from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Cboe BZX has submitted a 19b-4 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
PANews
2025/08/07 12:02
Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low
Monero (XMR) price trades in the red around $284 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its losses by 6% so far this week to hit a fresh two-month low. Bearish sentiment is growing, as reflected in rising short positions and increased activity in the futures market.
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 12:00
Crypto Market July Report: The Tariff War Enters a Desensitization Period, and Three Major Dynamics Emerge in the Post-Tariff Era
July marked a pivotal turning point for global markets. Trump, in a rare move, pressured the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to ease government debt pressure. However, Powell, upholding
PANews
2025/08/07 12:00
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $35.1243 million yesterday, with only the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF seeing a net outflow of ETH.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$35.1243 million yesterday (August 6, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/08/07 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $91.5543 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after four consecutive days of outflow
PANews reported on August 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 6, Eastern Time) was US$91.5543 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/08/07 11:55
