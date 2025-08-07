[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Drifts in Fragile Range as Layer2 and RWA Tokens Outperform

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin hovering around $114K and Ethereum briefly breaking above $3,700 before settling slightly lower. BTC is caught in a low-liquidity “air gap” between $110K and $116K, raising concerns about further downside if demand doesn’t return. While Layer2 tokens like Arbitrum and Mantle jumped over 8%, and CeFi assets like BNB and CRO saw modest gains, sectors like Meme, PayFi, and AI posted losses. Market conviction remains weak, with ETF outflows and cautious derivatives activity reflecting a fragile backdrop. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.