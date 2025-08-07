MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Caila, the AI agent for the BNB Chain ecosystem, announced on X that it is entering the Kalshi
PANews reported on August 7th that Caila, an AI agent within the BNB Chain ecosystem, has begun participating in the weather forecast section of Kalshi, a US CFTC-regulated prediction market
BNB
$859.26
+3.07%
AI
$0.1275
+2.16%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 13:47
Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 20% in the day.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed stock rose by more than 20% during the day, possibly influenced by the news that "Cao
MORE
$0.10085
+0.92%
ROSE
$0.02962
+3.74%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 13:38
HashFlare founders ask US court to reduce prison time
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Cointelegraph, the co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency mining service HashFlare asked a US judge to exempt them from additional imprisonment after admitting
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 13:17
OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream
MAY
$0.05025
-0.25%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 13:05
Three major challenges behind Circle, the first compliant stablecoin
Circle’s listing has sparked market attention to stablecoins, making it the first compliant stablecoin. However, there are hidden dangers behind the glamour. After reading Circle's IPO prospectus, we can actually
MAJOR
$0.16948
+0.30%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 13:00
Solana-based Meme Coins: PENGU, SPX eye further gains as selling pressure wanes
Solana-based meme coins, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX), rank among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, at press time.
SPX
$1.5633
+6.07%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PENGU
$0.033374
+0.94%
GAINS
$0.02785
+1.05%
MEME
$0.001989
+1.32%
Dele
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 13:00
ETH holds $3.6K as Ethereum daily transactions near all-time high
Ethereum was trading at $3,658 at press time, posting a 2.2% gain over the last 24 hours as on-chain metrics show a surge in transaction activity. The price remains 30% higher than it was a month ago, even though it…
NEAR
$2.786
+1.79%
ETH
$4,556.66
+3.53%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:57
Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology makes a US$5 million strategic investment in Lightnet to build a RWA ecosystem
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology announced a strategic investment of US$5 million in Lightnet,
RWA
$0.005501
+16.30%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 12:55
PeckShield: Google search results for "Aave" lead to phishing sites
PANews reported on August 7th that a fake phishing ad impersonating Aave appeared at the top of Google search results, according to PeckShield. Users are advised not to interact with
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AAVE
$308.57
+5.52%
NOT
$0.001963
+0.05%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Drifts in Fragile Range as Layer2 and RWA Tokens Outperform
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin hovering around $114K and Ethereum briefly breaking above $3,700 before settling slightly lower. BTC is caught in a low-liquidity “air gap” between $110K and $116K, raising concerns about further downside if demand doesn’t return. While Layer2 tokens like Arbitrum and Mantle jumped over 8%, and CeFi assets like BNB and CRO saw modest gains, sectors like Meme, PayFi, and AI posted losses. Market conviction remains weak, with ETF outflows and cautious derivatives activity reflecting a fragile backdrop. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
T
$0.0172
+1.89%
BNB
$859.26
+3.07%
BTC
$118,234.72
+0.45%
CRO
$0.15513
+3.35%
LIKE
$0.013586
+9.24%
RWA
$0.005501
+16.30%
Dele
CryptoNews
2025/08/07 12:32
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation