2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
K33 will provide trading and custody support for Goobit’s Bitcoin strategic plan, promoting the development of the Nordic Bitcoin ecosystem.
PANews reported on August 7 that digital asset brokerage and research company K33 and Swedish BTCX exchange operator Goobit announced the deepening of their cooperation, and the two parties will
PANews
2025/08/07 15:14
Curve Finance launches on Etherlink, bridging Tezos and EVM ecosystems
Curve Finance has officially launched on Etherlink, marking a major milestone in connecting Tezos with the wider Ethereum-compatible decentralized finance ecosystem. The deployment was announced on Aug. 6 by Etherlink as part of its Apple Farm Season 2 incentive campaign.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 15:08
Parataxis to go public and form a $640m Bitcoin treasury through SPAC merger
Parataxis Holdings is merging with SilverBox Corp IV in a special purpose acquisition that includes the formation of a NYSE-traded Bitcoin treasury company worth $640 million. In a recent press release, the two companies announced that the deal could “provide…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 15:02
KakaoBank signals entry into stablecoin market as South Korea opens the door
South Korean digital bank KakaoBank hopes to cement its place in the stablecoin market and is reportedly reviewing various entry strategies, including a potential won-pegged stablecoin. Local media outlet reports say KakaoBank’s chief financial officer, Kwon Tae-hoon, has confirmed that…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 14:59
China mulls launch of first stablecoins in push to challenge US Dollar dominance
China is preparing to launch its first stablecoins as part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on the US Dollar (USD), according to a Financial Times report on Wednesday.
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 14:54
UK firms Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to NLNico, British companies Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas in West Newton, via 360
PANews
2025/08/07 14:48
ECR Minerals, a publicly listed gold exploration and development company, has launched a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy.
PANews reported on August 7th that ECR Minerals, a gold exploration and development company listed on the London Stock Exchange, plans to adopt a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, according to
PANews
2025/08/07 14:21
Some old YouTube accounts were stolen and used to promote fraudulent trading robots. The scam has currently stolen 256 ETH
PANews reported on August 7th that cybersecurity firm SentinelLABS reported that several YouTube accounts that previously published crypto news and investment tips had been compromised by criminals to promote scam
PANews
2025/08/07 14:13
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 82.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 913.45.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an official announcement, Japanese fashion brand ANAP purchased 82.33 BTC and currently owns a total of 913.45 BTC.
PANews
2025/08/07 14:03
Fuel and Rockets: Is the Perpetual Contract the Engine of This Round of Alt-Bull Market?
The 2025 crypto bull market may already be here, but the way it roars will be unlike any other. If you're still focusing on spot trading volume to gauge market
PANews
2025/08/07 14:00
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation