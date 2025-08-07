Bitcoin ETFs Snap 4-Day Outflow Streak With $91.5M Inflows

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) broke a four-day outflow streak on Wednesday, posting $91.5 million in net inflows, according to data from SoSoValue . Key Takeaways: US spot Bitcoin ETFs rebounded with $91.5M in net inflows, breaking a four-day outflow streak. BlackRock’s IBIT led the recovery, while ARK & 21Shares’ ARKB was the only major fund with outflows. Analysts suggest recent selloffs were fear-driven, not fundamental, as Ethereum ETFs also returned to net inflows. BlackRock’s IBIT led the rebound with $42 million in inflows, followed by $26.35 million into Bitwise’s BITB. Grayscale’s GBTC also turned positive, bringing in $14.5 million. Funds from Fidelity and VanEck posted smaller gains, while ARK & 21Shares’ ARKB was the only major fund to register outflows, shedding $5.37 million. Bitcoin ETFs Rebound After $1.45B Outflow Amid Market Jitters The return to inflows follows a sharp $1.45 billion exodus over the previous four trading sessions, driven by uncertainty in macroeconomic indicators and a pullback in risk appetite. As reported, the crypto ETF market saw a sharp selloff , with over $333 million pulled from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs and $465 million from Ethereum ETFs on Tuesday. BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA accounted for more than 84% of these outflows, marking a major reversal after weeks of consistent inflows. Other firms like Fidelity and Grayscale also faced significant redemptions, stoking fears that the bull market may have peaked. Despite market panic, some investors argue the selloff is emotionally driven. Crypto investor Ted Pillows called it “PTSD from 2017 and 2021,” noting the 60% retail investor presence likely triggered profit-taking rather than a strategic exit. Ethereum ETFs saw their largest daily outflow to date, but analysts argue fundamentals remain intact. People are scared by the $ETH ETF outflows over the past two days. Now, some think this is the top. But let’s be real, that fear isn’t rooted in fundamentals. It’s emotional baggage. It’s the PTSD from getting burned in 2017 and 2021. Just last weeks, sentiment was extremely… pic.twitter.com/otFc8gCXTE — Ted (@TedPillows) August 5, 2025 Bitcoin has been consolidating in a narrow band between $140,000 and $150,000, with traders largely sidelined amid mixed U.S. economic data. As of 12:05 a.m. Thursday, the asset is up 0.91% in the past 24 hours to $114,551, according to The Block’s price tracker. Ethereum-based ETFs also posted positive momentum, with $35.12 million in net inflows on Wednesday. BlackRock’s ETHA brought in $33.39 million, while Grayscale’s ETHE added $10 million. Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust recorded $8.67 million in outflows. Michigan State Pension Triples Bitcoin ETF Holdings As reported, the State of Michigan Retirement System has sharply increased its exposure to Bitcoin , tripling its holdings in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to 300,000 shares, valued at $11.4 million in Q2. As of March 31, the $19.3 billion pension fund held 100,000 shares. Alongside Bitcoin, Michigan also holds a steady Ethereum allocation through 460,000 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), currently valued at around $13.6 million, a position it has maintained since September 2024. The move places Michigan among a growing cohort of U.S. state pension funds increasing exposure to crypto-linked assets. The State of Wisconsin Investment Board, for instance, now holds over 6 million shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), worth approximately $387.3 million. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analysts have assigned a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot ETFs for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin this year, raising their previous odds from 90% amid growing optimism for institutional crypto products.