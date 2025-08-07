2025-08-17 Sunday

China FOMO strikes again as nation tests stablecoin rollout to boost renminbi: report

Insiders say China plans to launch renminbi-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat the U.S. dollar. However, the launch is held back by capital outflow concerns. In a recent article by the Financial Times, its been revealed that Chinese officials…
Crypto.news 2025/08/07 16:09
British blockchain project BOB has raised a total of US$21 million in financing, with participation from Amber Group and others.

PANews reported on August 7th that BOB, a UK blockchain project focused on building a hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum DeFi chain, has raised a total of $21 million since December
PANews 2025/08/07 16:06
Regulatory turmoil: Hong Kong issues strictest stablecoin regulations, US seeks to build on-chain financial markets

On August 1, the highly anticipated Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance was finally officially implemented. Amidst the market's heated speculation, regulators have unsurprisingly poured cold water on stablecoins. Hong Kong's stablecoin
PANews 2025/08/07 16:00
RWA registration platform launched in Hong Kong

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi Data, the RWA registration and filing platform was officially launched in Hong Kong today. Initiated by the Hong Kong Web3.0 Standardization
PANews 2025/08/07 15:51
Glassnode: BTC short-term holders’ cost line is at $106,000. If it fails to break through the $116,900 resistance, it may fall to $110,000.

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Glassnode, the price of Bitcoin has continued to fall since it hit a record high of $123,000 in mid-July. It has now
PANews 2025/08/07 15:48
Sentora: About 95% of Bitcoin addresses are profitable, and the $116,000 to $119,000 range may become resistance

PANews reported on August 7 that according to on-chain data analysis by Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), Bitcoin's recent volatility has remained at around 20%, showing a long-term downward trend. There are
PANews2025/08/07 15:35
Sui blockchain integrated by major decentralized ad platform Alkimi

Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain. Sui (SUI) announced today that decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated with the Sui blockchain and…
Crypto.news 2025/08/07 15:26
Decentralized prediction market Bayes Market completes $2 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Chainwire, the decentralized prediction market Bayes Market announced the completion of a US$2 million strategic round of financing, with participation from Singapore
PANews 2025/08/07 15:26
Bitcoin ETFs Snap 4-Day Outflow Streak With $91.5M Inflows

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) broke a four-day outflow streak on Wednesday, posting $91.5 million in net inflows, according to data from SoSoValue . Key Takeaways: US spot Bitcoin ETFs rebounded with $91.5M in net inflows, breaking a four-day outflow streak. BlackRock’s IBIT led the recovery, while ARK & 21Shares’ ARKB was the only major fund with outflows. Analysts suggest recent selloffs were fear-driven, not fundamental, as Ethereum ETFs also returned to net inflows. BlackRock’s IBIT led the rebound with $42 million in inflows, followed by $26.35 million into Bitwise’s BITB. Grayscale’s GBTC also turned positive, bringing in $14.5 million. Funds from Fidelity and VanEck posted smaller gains, while ARK & 21Shares’ ARKB was the only major fund to register outflows, shedding $5.37 million. Bitcoin ETFs Rebound After $1.45B Outflow Amid Market Jitters The return to inflows follows a sharp $1.45 billion exodus over the previous four trading sessions, driven by uncertainty in macroeconomic indicators and a pullback in risk appetite. As reported, the crypto ETF market saw a sharp selloff , with over $333 million pulled from U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs and $465 million from Ethereum ETFs on Tuesday. BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA accounted for more than 84% of these outflows, marking a major reversal after weeks of consistent inflows. Other firms like Fidelity and Grayscale also faced significant redemptions, stoking fears that the bull market may have peaked. Despite market panic, some investors argue the selloff is emotionally driven. Crypto investor Ted Pillows called it “PTSD from 2017 and 2021,” noting the 60% retail investor presence likely triggered profit-taking rather than a strategic exit. Ethereum ETFs saw their largest daily outflow to date, but analysts argue fundamentals remain intact. People are scared by the $ETH ETF outflows over the past two days. Now, some think this is the top. But let’s be real, that fear isn’t rooted in fundamentals. It’s emotional baggage. It’s the PTSD from getting burned in 2017 and 2021. Just last weeks, sentiment was extremely… pic.twitter.com/otFc8gCXTE — Ted (@TedPillows) August 5, 2025 Bitcoin has been consolidating in a narrow band between $140,000 and $150,000, with traders largely sidelined amid mixed U.S. economic data. As of 12:05 a.m. Thursday, the asset is up 0.91% in the past 24 hours to $114,551, according to The Block’s price tracker. Ethereum-based ETFs also posted positive momentum, with $35.12 million in net inflows on Wednesday. BlackRock’s ETHA brought in $33.39 million, while Grayscale’s ETHE added $10 million. Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust recorded $8.67 million in outflows. Michigan State Pension Triples Bitcoin ETF Holdings As reported, the State of Michigan Retirement System has sharply increased its exposure to Bitcoin , tripling its holdings in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to 300,000 shares, valued at $11.4 million in Q2. As of March 31, the $19.3 billion pension fund held 100,000 shares. Alongside Bitcoin, Michigan also holds a steady Ethereum allocation through 460,000 shares of the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), currently valued at around $13.6 million, a position it has maintained since September 2024. The move places Michigan among a growing cohort of U.S. state pension funds increasing exposure to crypto-linked assets. The State of Wisconsin Investment Board, for instance, now holds over 6 million shares of BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), worth approximately $387.3 million. Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s senior ETF analysts have assigned a 95% chance that the SEC will approve spot ETFs for Solana, XRP, and Litecoin this year, raising their previous odds from 90% amid growing optimism for institutional crypto products.
CryptoNews 2025/08/07 15:20
Roman Storm And Legal Team Will Fight Guilty Charge Until He Is “Fully Vindicated”

Roman Storm and his legal team will fight to get him “fully vindicated” after a Manhattan jury found the Tornado Cash developer guilty of conspiring to operate an unlicensed money
Insidebitcoins 2025/08/07 15:18

