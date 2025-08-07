MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
UAE SCA and Dubai VARA reach crypto regulatory cooperation to promote mutual recognition of licenses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph , the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority ( SCA ) and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( VARA ) announced
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 17:27
INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to an official announcement, users of the INFINIT ecosystem can now claim the IN airdrop at claim.infinit.tech from 6:00 PM on August 7th
OPEN
$0.0000000871
-13.93%
NOW
$0.00718
+1.69%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 17:22
Number Of Salaries Paid In Crypto Triples In A Year With USDC The Favorite: Report
The number of professionals that are receiving their salaries in crypto has tripled between 2023 and 2024 with USD Coin (USDC) the preferred payment option amid Circle’s enterprise push, a
USDC
$0.9994
--%
PUSH
$0.03914
+0.77%
PAID
$0.0286
+4.76%
Dele
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 17:18
China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations
PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system,
PEOPLE
$0.01976
+3.02%
ORDER
$0.1354
+7.29%
BANK
$0.06271
-2.01%
OPEN
$0.0000000871
-13.93%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 17:06
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users
PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially
USD1
$0.9992
-0.01%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 16:46
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions
PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 16:36
Malicious crypto trading bots siphon over $900k via aged YouTube accounts
A network of crypto scammers is leveraging aged YouTube accounts to push trading bots that lure users into deploying malicious smart contracts capable of draining their wallets. Sounding the alarm on this “widespread and ongoing” threat, senior threat researcher Alex…
ALEX
$0.00541
-1.27%
PUSH
$0.03914
+0.77%
SMART
$0.008039
+10.62%
VIA
$0.0154
-1.28%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 16:20
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 7: Galaxy Digital Holds $34M In XRP, Bitcoin ETFs End Outflows Streak, IREN Mines More BTC Than MARA
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates A filing by Galaxy Digital shows it holds $34.4 million in XRP, US Spot Bitcoin ETFs ended their multi-day outflows streak,
BTC
$118,234.77
+0.45%
MORE
$0.10085
+0.92%
XRP
$3.1218
+0.60%
MULTI
$0.08299
-4.68%
Dele
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 16:18
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million
According to PANews on August 7, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
VIRTUAL
$1.2916
+8.30%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 16:16
DeFi's "Godfather" operates RWA, and the tokenized asset management platform Superstate has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in two years.
By Nancy, PANews Tokenization is becoming one of the few narratives in this crypto cycle that has Wall Street bowing and regulators agreeing. Amidst this RWA craze, Superstate, a tokenized
DEFI
$0.001769
+0.91%
RWA
$0.005502
+16.32%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 16:10
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation