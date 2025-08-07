MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming
By Simon Johnson Compiled by: Bitpush After passing a major piece of digital currency legislation (the GENIUS Act), and with more bills pending (the CLARITY Act has already passed the
MORE
$0.10085
+0.92%
MAJOR
$0.16948
+0.30%
ACT
$0.04166
+2.71%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:00
Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal
U.K. listed oil and gas company Union Jack Oil intends to with partner with a joint venture to deploy Bitcoin mining facilities at a West Newton gas field. Will it lead to a Bitcoin treasury? According to a press release,…
K
$0.2179
+1.34%
U
$0.023
-12.21%
BTC
$118,234.79
+0.45%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 18:46
Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.
PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing
VICE
$0.01186
-1.08%
TOKEN
$0.01574
+3.96%
ANT
$0.00034
+78.94%
NOT
$0.001965
+0.15%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 18:11
Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative
K
$0.2179
+1.34%
REAL
$0.04904
-0.26%
TRUMP
$9.424
+4.05%
SIGN
$0.07111
+2.21%
LIKE
$0.013586
+9.24%
ORDER
$0.1354
+7.29%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 18:08
Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to 36Kr, the "Real-World Asset Warranty (RWA) Industry Development Research Report - Industry Edition 2025" was released in Hong Kong today, systematically proposing
WHITE
$0.0006271
+11.20%
REAL
$0.04904
-0.26%
IDEA
$0.0000638
-0.15%
RWA
$0.005496
+16.19%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 18:03
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $116,000 mark so far this week, reflecting a cautious tone among traders amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.
TRUMP
$9.424
+4.05%
BTC
$118,234.79
+0.45%
EFFECT
$0.006241
-0.20%
GO
$0.00026
-31.57%
FAR
$0.000331
--%
Dele
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 18:01
A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue
Original title: In Q2 Earnings, MSTR Surges, and Coinbase Stumbles. But What's Next? Moderator: Steven Ehrlich, Lead Writer, Unchained Guests: Lance Vitanza, Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at
NET
$0.00010542
-5.87%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 18:00
Savvy Mining users earn daily by activating BTC miners with XRP
With XRP gaining momentum, platforms like SAVVY MINING offer investors a way to earn daily passive income without hardware or technical expertise. #partnercontent
BTC
$118,234.79
+0.45%
XRP
$3.1215
+0.59%
LIKE
$0.013586
+9.24%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 17:38
Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android
PANews reported on August 7th that Elon Musk announced that the Grok Imagine video generation feature is now available on Android . Users can experience the feature on Android devices,
GROK
$0.001898
+2.76%
ELON
$0.0000001166
+2.55%
IMAGINE
$0.0005157
+6.96%
NOW
$0.00716
+1.41%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 17:36
Exclusive Interview with Solana Mobile General Manager: How does the zero-commission Web3 mobile Seeker start the flywheel effect?
Author: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative project
MOBILE
$0.0003615
+3.61%
EFFECT
$0.006241
-0.20%
TOKEN
$0.01574
+3.96%
ZERO
$0.00006112
+2.13%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 17:30
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation