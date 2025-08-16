MEXC Exchange
Citigroup Targets Regulated Stablecoin Boom With Institutional-Grade Custody
Citigroup is charging into the crypto frontier, targeting stablecoin custody, ETF infrastructure, and instant blockchain payments as demand explodes. Traditional Banking Giant Eyes Stablecoin Custody and Digital Payment Innovation Citigroup is advancing its digital asset strategy by exploring custody and payment services for stablecoins and crypto-linked investment products, marking a notable shift as traditional banks […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 08:30
OpenAI employees seek to sell about $6 billion at a $500 billion valuation
PANews reported on August 16th that OpenAI employees are seeking to sell approximately $6 billion at a $500 billion valuation, according to a Cailian Press report. A group of investors,
PANews
2025/08/16 08:30
New York lawmakers have proposed a 0.2% sales tax on cryptocurrency transactions, potentially raising $158 million in tax revenue annually.
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Decrypt, New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck has proposed imposing a 0.2% sales tax on cryptocurrency transactions, with the proceeds used to
PANews
2025/08/16 08:24
Grayscale seeks SEC approval for its Dogecoin ETF, ticker symbol "GDOG"
PANews reported on August 16th that according to The Block, Grayscale is moving forward with its proposal to list and trade a Dogecoin ETF, which will trade under the ticker
PANews
2025/08/16 08:17
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH retraces below $4,500 as SharpLink reports heavy quarterly losses
Ethereum (ETH) fell 2% on Friday following SharpLink Gaming's (SBET) reported quarterly losses of $103 million despite growing its treasury holdings to 728,000 ETH.
Fxstreet
2025/08/16 06:50
DeFi Development Corp. Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes
DeFi Development Corp. has priced an upsized $112.5 million private offering of convertible notes to bolster its corporate treasury, including further acquisition of solana ( SOL). Company Funds SOL Strategy With Convertible Notes Worth $112.5 Million The Nasdaq-listed company (DFDV) announced the 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2030, marketed to qualified institutional buyers under Rule […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 06:45
SEC Is Mobilizing All Branches To Make U.S. A Global Crypto Hub, Chair Paul Atkins Says
United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins says the agency is “mobilizing” to make the U.S. a global hub for digital assets, the federal regulator told Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo in an interview on August 15. SEC ‘Mobilizing’ to Make America Crypto Capital, Paul Atkins Says During his appearance on the media outlet on Friday, Atkins doubled down on his commitment to following through with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to make the U.S. a worldwide digital asset epicenter. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announces “we are mobilizing at the SEC all our divisions and offices to make President Trump's vision for making America the crypto capital of the world a reality.” Ondo is looking forward to contributing to the President's vision with our tokenized… pic.twitter.com/I98btI8qj4 — Ondo Finance (@OndoFinance) August 15, 2025 “A couple weeks ago, the administration issued the President’s Working Group report on digital assets in the United States and there are clear directions from the SEC…for us to go forward and make what the president has announced as his intention to make America the crypto capital of the world,” Atkins said. “We’re mobilizing at the SEC all the different divisions and offices to focus on making that announcement become reality,” he added. SEC Shifts Away From Regulation-By-Enforcement Approach News of Atkins’ latest interviews comes just days after he reaffirmed his dedication to shifting the SEC away from its prior regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector . In an August 11 X post, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce praised the agency dropping its case against crypto platform Ripple. “A welcome development for many reasons, including that minds once occupied with litigation now can concentrate on creating a clear regulatory framework for crypto,” Peirce wrote . “Commissioner Peirce is right. With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. “Our focus should be on building a clear regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting investors.” In short, Atkins’ message is clear: the SEC is shifting gears from fighting crypto in courtrooms to crafting rules that could cement America’s place as the world’s digital asset powerhouse.
CryptoNews
2025/08/16 06:45
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/08/16 06:25
Federal Reserve wraps up crypto supervision program on banks
The Federal Reserve (Fed) ended its Novel Activities Supervision Program that monitored crypto activities in banks, with plans to resume its normal supervisory process, according to a statement on Friday.
Fxstreet
2025/08/16 06:02
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases
Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
CryptoNews
2025/08/16 05:43
