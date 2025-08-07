MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
HashiCorp Vault exposed multiple zero-day vulnerabilities involving authentication and remote code execution
PANews reported on August 7th that HashiCorp Vault, a wallet and key management tool widely used in the cryptocurrency industry, has recently been exposed to multiple zero-day vulnerabilities, covering key
ZERO
$0.00006112
+2.13%
WALLET
$0.02852
+3.14%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:53
A certain ETH short whale's 70,000 ETH short position has been liquidated, and currently there are 25,000 ETH short positions remaining
PANews reported on August 7th that according to Yu Jin, a well-known ETH short whale (with a historical win rate of 75%) had his 70,000 ETH short position liquidated. He
WELL
$0.0001289
-0.69%
ETH
$4,555.98
+3.46%
WIN
$0.00006294
+1.45%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:43
WLFI gears up to launch its USD1 stablecoin rewards program, here’s how to earn points
The WLFI project is preparing to launch a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders that will involve selected partners and a points system. Here’s how holders can earn points. According to a recent post by World Liberty Financial, the…
LIBERTY
$0.13207
-3.02%
USD1
$0.9991
-0.02%
HERE
$0.00047
--%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:41
Bitcoin ETFs end 4-day bleeding streak with $92M inflows, can BTC follow?
The U.S.-listed Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded funds have finally broken their losing streak, snapping back with a positive trading session after days of heavy outflows. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in approximately $91.6 million in net inflows on August 6.…
U
$0.023
-12.21%
BTC
$118,234.69
+0.44%
NET
$0.00010542
-5.87%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:38
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: Paras Malik will lead the U.S. Treasury’s AI-related work
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said Paras Malik is leading the Treasury Department's AI efforts. He also stated that the trade agreement is essentially complete,
U
$0.023
-12.21%
AI
$0.1276
+2.24%
TRADE
$0.13604
+2.49%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:36
Trump: Instructs U.S. Commerce Department to conduct census
PANews reported on August 7 that US President Trump posted on social media: "I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin a new, highly accurate census based on
U
$0.023
-12.21%
TRUMP
$9.417
+3.97%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:26
US Treasury Secretary Benson: I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson & Shaw said: "I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935. Previous regulatory policies
T
$0.0172
+1.77%
U
$0.023
-12.21%
THINK
$0.01744
-4.12%
DON
$0.000604
+2.89%
TRADE
$0.13604
+2.49%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:25
The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added
MAY
$0.05025
-0.25%
BANK
$0.06277
-1.75%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:16
Building the backbone: Asia’s race to realize RWA markets | Opinion
Asia’s diverse markets offer ideal sandboxes to run pilots, scale what works, and connect lessons learned across borders.
RWA
$0.005472
+15.68%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:07
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp
PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in
BANK
$0.06277
-1.75%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/07 19:01
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation