PANews reported on August 7 that the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, in line with expectations of 221,000.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:34
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:28
Ripple to acquire stablecoin platform Rail for $200 million
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Solid Intel , Ripple plans to acquire the stablecoin platform Rail for US$200 million .
PANews
2025/08/07 20:26
Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users
PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault
PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links
A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the issue.
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:10
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case
The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance issued guidance clarifying the regulatory treatment of liquid staking arrangements.
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:08
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million
PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based company, for $3.9 million.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:01
Let’s talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange’s “growth black box” onto the blockchain?
In the DeFi world, every transaction is recorded on an immutable public ledger, accessible to anyone. Hyperliquid is exploring how to move the exchange's operational "growth black box" onto the blockchain, making business operations as transparent as transactions.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:00
