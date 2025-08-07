2025-08-17 Sunday

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, while the expected number was 221,000.

PANews reported on August 7 that the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, in line with expectations of 221,000.
PANews2025/08/07 20:34
Turn crypto into daily income: How JAMining’s fixed-return model works

Turn crypto into daily income: How JAMining’s fixed-return model works

As crypto markets stay uncertain, JAMining offers a way to earn daily USD-based returns from digital assets; no trading, hardware, or market timing needed. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:28
Ripple to acquire stablecoin platform Rail for $200 million

Ripple to acquire stablecoin platform Rail for $200 million

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Solid Intel , Ripple plans to acquire the stablecoin platform Rail for US$200 million .
PANews2025/08/07 20:26
Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users

Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users

PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
PANews2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault

SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault

PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of
PANews2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links

Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links

A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:10
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case

SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case

The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. SEC draws the line on liquid staking On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 20:08
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million

Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
PANews2025/08/07 20:01
PANews2025/08/07 20:01
Let’s talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange’s “growth black box” onto the blockchain?

Let’s talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange’s “growth black box” onto the blockchain?

Candy@TEDAO｜Author Introduction | Can the “business ledgers” behind transactions also be made public? In the DeFi world, every transaction is recorded on an immutable public ledger, accessible to anyone. We're
PANews2025/08/07 20:00

