2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

Animoca Brands is teaming up with Provenance Blockchain Labs to develop a new vault marketplace for tokenized real-world assets dubbed NUVA. In an announcement, Animoca Brands and ProvLabs said NUVA will connect real-world asset issuers with investors. Built on the…
RealLink
REAL$0.04905-0.26%
Allo
RWA$0.00548+15.85%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/08 02:11
Australian Crypto Laundering Crackdown: ASIC Charges Four Over $35M Fake Bond Scam

Australian Crypto Laundering Crackdown: ASIC Charges Four Over $35M Fake Bond Scam

Four Australian men, including former barrister Dimitrios Podaridis, are facing money laundering charges for allegedly facilitating sophisticated investment scams that converted victim funds into crypto between January and July 2021. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission alleg es the defendants operated fake investment comparison websites and Facebook advertisements to attract investors with fraudulent bonds offering fixed returns between 4.5% and 9.5% annually. Professional Documentation Masks Crypto Conversion Scheme ASIC charged Podaridis alongside Peter Delis, Bassilios Floropoulos, and Harry Tsalikidis for recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime while not directly operating the investment scams. The scheme allegedly used high-quality fake prospectuses mimicking major financial services providers to convince victims to deposit funds into Australian bank accounts before transferring money to offshore accounts and crypto exchanges. These latest charges come as Australia intensifies its crackdown on cryptocurrency-related financial crimes, with authorities recently shutting down massive criminal operations and implementing enhanced oversight of crypto exchanges. ASIC has disabled over 10,000 malicious websites while processing 1,500 victim claims totaling $35.8 million in losses across 14 countries. 🇦🇺 Australian authorities have charged four individuals over a scheme that allegedly laundered $123 million through businesses and crypto. #Australia #aml https://t.co/uV1errA8TV — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 9, 2025 Recent enforcement actions also include restraining $123 million in assets from a Gold Coast security company’s money-laundering network and charging operators who converted cash into cryptocurrency through complex banking arrangements. Regarding these latest charges, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions will handle the prosecution following ASIC’s referral, with committal proceedings scheduled for October 30, 2025. ASIC Targets Investment Scam Network Using Professional Documentation The alleged investment scam utilized sophisticated marketing techniques, including fictitious comparison websites and targeted social media advertising, to reach potential victims. Scammers contacted interested investors through telephone and email, providing professionally crafted documentation that closely resembled legitimate financial services materials. The fraudulent investment offerings ranged from one to ten years, with attractive fixed returns designed to appeal to conservative investors seeking stable income. ASIC alleges the defendants controlled Australian bank accounts that received victims’ deposits before quickly transferring funds internationally to avoid detection. The investigation began after ASIC received multiple complaints from both consumers and corporate entities who had been defrauded. The regulator’s analysis revealed patterns of fund movement from domestic accounts to offshore locations and cryptocurrency platforms, establishing the money-laundering network’s operational structure. Tsalikidis allegedly aided and abetted the other three defendants while not directly controlling bank accounts used in the scheme. The defendants also allegedly exploited trust in traditional financial institutions by copying authentic documentation and branding to legitimize their fraudulent offerings. Crypto Crime Enforcement Accelerates Across Multiple Agencies Australian authorities have dramatically expanded cryptocurrency crime enforcement through coordinated multi-agency operations targeting money laundering networks. The Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce executed 14 search warrants and restrained $21 million in assets from a security company laundering operation that processed $190 million in illicit funds. ASIC has shuttered an average of 130 scam websites weekly while deregistering 95 companies linked to international “pig butchering” schemes . The Federal Court approved winding-up orders after finding that companies were registered using false information to provide legitimacy to fraudulent investment platforms. Similarly, in April, AUSTRAC enhanced oversight of crypto exchanges by warning that inactive platforms face deregistration while launching a publicly searchable registry for consumer verification. The agency contacted dormant registered exchanges among 427 businesses to prevent criminal exploitation of legitimate registrations. These large-scale scams are not limited to Australia alone. Recent phishing attacks have cost individual investors millions , including a $3.05 million Tether loss and $900,000 approval transaction exploit. 🚨 A crypto investor has fallen victim to a phishing scam, losing $3.05 million in USDT after signing a malicious blockchain transaction. #Scam #Crypto https://t.co/CnB0GNgIo4 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 6, 2025 CertiK recently reported $2.2 billion in crypto losses during the first half of 2025, with wallet breaches causing $1.7 billion across 34 incidents and phishing scams accounting for $410 million through 132 attacks. Most recently, YouTube account hijacking schemes promoted fake crypto trading bots that drained investor funds once users deposited minimum amounts of Ethereum. Attackers collected over $939,000 through multiple wallet addresses while using AI-generated videos and managed comment sections to create false legitimacy. While Australia is cautious about crypto, the country has recently started its wholesale CBDC testing through Project Acacia , where 24 industry participants will conduct real-money transactions across multiple digital asset platforms. ASIC granted regulatory relief to facilitate the six-month pilot program examining tokenized assets and central bank digital currency applications.
Threshold
T$0.0172+1.77%
SIX
SIX$0.02302+8.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.04905-0.26%
HARRY
HARRY$0.09748+2.81%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1791+1.76%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000041+2.50%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/08 01:55
BitcoinFi clears $10b in TVL as lending, staking gain real-world traction: Maestro

BitcoinFi clears $10b in TVL as lending, staking gain real-world traction: Maestro

The latest data from Maestro suggests Bitcoin’s financial stack is maturing quickly. With $7.39 billion already staked and another $3.32 billion in restaking, the narrative of passive HODLing is steadily being replaced by active, on-chain capital deployment. According to Maestro’s…
RealLink
REAL$0.04905-0.26%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/08 01:15
ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

ETH Ecosystem Rides Policy Momentum – BAY Miner Launches ETH Cloud Mining Service to Unlock Passive Daily Income

Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched “Project Crypto”, while the White House introduced a federal support plan for the digital asset industry. Ethereum has been identified as a core ecosystem priority under these initiatives. Despite minor short-term price fluctuations, ETH has gained over 43% in the past 30 days , driven by continued institutional accumulation. The long-term value trend of Ethereum is increasingly evident. Instead of staying on the sidelines, now is the time to act. Not a Trader? BAY Miner Offers a Smarter Way to Earn ETH In response to market volatility and high technical barriers, BAY Miner now offers ETH cloud mining , allowing users to earn ETH daily – with no need to buy mining rigs or engage in active trading. This service provides a seamless, fully automated entry point into Ethereum’s value creation, with predictable, daily payouts and zero complexity. 3 Steps to Start Earning ETH Automatically Create an account : Visit www.bayminer.com , register with your email, and receive a $15 welcome bonus . Deposit ETH : Send ETH to your personalized wallet address assigned by the platform. Mining starts automatically : Once the contract is successfully purchased, the system will automatically allocate hashrate and begin issuing daily ETH rewards. Mining Plan Overview 7-Day Plan : Short-term, low risk – ideal for beginners 30-Day Plan : Stable returns – suitable for mid-term capital allocation 90-Day Plan : Supports compounding – optimized for long-term passive income All plans support ETH funding. The process is fully automated. For details, visit the official website. Why Choose BAY Miner? No hardware or technical expertise required -sign up and start immediately Daily ETH payouts – automatically credited to your wallet Flexible mining cycles – 7-day / 30-day / 90-day plans with compounding support Transparent and compliant operations – over 10 million users globally, with verifiable data ETH payments supported – direct access, easy deposits, and flexible withdrawals User review: “Much easier than trading. I get daily payouts automatically – no need to wait for the market to go up.” About BAY Miner BAY Miner is a globally leading, compliance-focused cloud mining platform. It supports multiple major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), with a mission to help users build low-barrier, automated, and sustainable passive income systems. With a presence across North America, and Europe , BAY Miner operates multiple audited data centers and provides services to over 10 million users worldwide , delivering long-term and stable crypto mining solutions. Don’t wait for the next bull run – start earning ETH daily today. BAY Miner Cloud Mining helps turn your ETH into a continuously growing source of passive income.
Threshold
T$0.0172+1.77%
U
U$0.023-12.21%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006278+11.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$118,234.69+0.44%
GET
GET$0.012109+0.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08063-0.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,555.97+3.46%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:55
Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

Premium Cloud Mining Platform: INEMINER Unlock the Digital Golden Age and Customize Your Mining Path

No matter the size of your operation, INEMINER offers a range of secure, customizable mining plans tailored to help you reach your unique crypto mining goals. Here’s how we support your success – with the tools, flexibility, and reliability you need to thrive in today’s mining landscape: Search “INEMiner” on the Apple Store to download the app. Diverse Mining Plans 1. Cloud Mining Plans One-Stop Service: We provide a comprehensive service from purchasing hashrate to generating mining profits, eliminating the hassles of procuring mining machines, operating and maintaining them, and providing electricity. Flexible Configuration: Choose from cloud mining contracts with varying hashrates, starting from a minimum investment of $100, tailored to your fund size and mining needs. Daily Income: Daily interest calculation ensures stable and timely income. Official Website：https://ineminer.com/ 2. Free Mining Machine Plan Cost-Free Startup: Compared to purchasing or leasing mining machines directly, INEMINER offers free mining machines, significantly reducing initial investment costs while also providing you with the operational and maintenance services of a professional mining farm. Ultra-Short-Term Contracts: Short-term contracts starting from one day are available, allowing you to flexibly adjust your mining strategy based on market conditions. High-Quality Mining Machines: All mining machines provided are sourced from reputable suppliers, ensuring mining efficiency and stability. 3. Mining Machine Hosting Plan Professional Operation and Maintenance: INEMINER’s professional mining farms operate managed mining machines, providing 24/7 professional operation and troubleshooting services. Buy Now, Mine Now: Start mining immediately after deploying the mining machine, eliminating the need to wait for delivery and installation. Long-Term Returns: Enjoy mining income during the hosting period, and the invested amount can be reinvested in different contracts for true long-term benefits. Official Website：https://ineminer.com/ Security Measures Offering multiple encryptions, transparent management, compliant operations, principal returns, and no hidden fees. Tailor-made Solutions Professional Consulting: Our dedicated team will provide you with personalized mining advice and optimization solutions based on your needs and goals. Flexible Adjustment: Adjust your mining plan at any time to maximize your returns as the market fluctuates. Full-Range Support: We provide comprehensive support from registration, deposits, mining, and withdrawals to ensure a smooth and seamless mining journey. In summary , INEMiner offers mining plans that are flexible, secure, and efficient , designed to suit miners of all experience levels and operational scales. Whether you’re just getting started or already an experienced miner, there’s a plan tailored to your needs. Create your INEMiner account today and start your crypto mining journey with confidence. Official Website：https://ineminer.com/ Company Email：gia@ineminer.com
Harvest Finance
FARM$30.95+4.80%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16482+14.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.027907+22.21%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08063-0.79%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:47
XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch

XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch

XRP surges on institutional interest and ETF optimism, while Pepeto emerges as a bold new memecoin with real infrastructure and viral momentum. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.04905-0.26%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.007624-3.27%
XRP
XRP$3.1211+0.51%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/08 00:40
Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200M – Impact on XRP Price?

Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200M – Impact on XRP Price?

Ripple, a leading force in enterprise blockchain and crypto-based payments, announced on Thursday its acquisition of stablecoin-powered platform Rail for $200 million. Today, we’re acquiring @RailFinancial : https://t.co/phM8Bnsa7m This strengthens Ripple’s leadership in crypto infrastructure and stablecoin payments by adding Rail’s robust back-office and virtual account capabilities to our global payments network. Learn how this deal enables… — Ripple (@Ripple) August 7, 2025 Ripple said that it will integrate Rail’s virtual accounts and automated back-office tools, streamlining international business transactions. “Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance. With Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments,” said Monica Long, Ripple President. Stablecoin Capabilities Meet Ripple’s Liquidity Engine In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that with the deal, Ripple and Rail will jointly support the growing demand for stablecoin-based flows. Together, they will provide pay-in and pay-out capabilities across global corridors without requiring customers to hold crypto on their balance sheets. This opens doors for third-party payments, internal treasury flows, and integration of various digital assets, including Ripple’s own XRP, stablecoin RLUSD, and others. Customers will benefit from virtual accounts and collection tools, eliminating the need for crypto bank accounts or centralized exchange wallets—lowering operational friction. A Bold Step Toward Global Crypto Dominance “Ripple shares our vision,” said Rail’s CEO, Bhanu Kohli, noting that Rail is on track to process over 10% of the projected $36 billion global B2B stablecoin payment volume in 2025. “Together, we’re excited to bring our innovation to the millions of businesses that move money internationally.” The deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, pending regulatory approvals. With more than $3 billion already invested in the crypto ecosystem, Ripple’s latest acquisition reinforces its intention to lead not only in XRP liquidity but in broader crypto payment rails. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). According to Rip ple, this is a step forward in driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. XRP Price Action At the time of publication, XRP is trading at $3.06, marking a 2.95% increase over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from CryptoNews. The asset has rebounded from a recent low of $2.97, continuing its upward momentum following Ripple’s high-profile $200 million acquisition of stablecoin platform Rail. The 24-hour trading range saw XRP fluctuate between $2.9645 and $3.0889, with a strong trading volume of 33.55 million XRP. From a technical standpoint, XRP appears to be consolidating just above the $3.00 psychological support level, after a steep climb that began in early July. With Ripple’s deal to acquire Rail projected to boost digital asset utility across its payment network, traders are watching XRP closely to see if this news-driven momentum can translate into a sustained price rally.
Threshold
T$0.0172+1.77%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.0021--%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02012-4.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1009+0.97%
Movement
MOVE$0.1391+1.60%
XRP
XRP$3.1211+0.51%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:15
USDC Treasury issues an additional 100 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

USDC Treasury issues an additional 100 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just issued an additional 100 million USDC (approximately US$99.98 million) on the Ethereum chain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.01%
Dele
PANews2025/08/07 23:58
Oblong, a publicly listed company, announced that it has staked $8 million in Bittensor (TAO) tokens.

Oblong, a publicly listed company, announced that it has staked $8 million in Bittensor (TAO) tokens.

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed company Oblong announced it has pledged all of its $8 million worth of Bittensor (TAO) tokens to support network operations and incentivize AI
Bittensor
TAO$382.88+3.41%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1276+2.24%
Dele
PANews2025/08/07 23:49
Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows

Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows

PANews reported on August 7th that Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise, published a paper stating that if crypto assets comprise 1% to 10% of total 401(k) retirement account
Sidekick
K$0.2184+1.53%
Dele
PANews2025/08/07 23:44

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

BounceBit launches high leverage contract platform BounceBit Trade

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation