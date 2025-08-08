2025-08-17 Sunday

Block increased its holdings by 108 bitcoins in Q2, bringing its holdings to 8,692.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to HODL15Capital, Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block, Inc. (XYZ) increased its holdings of 108 bitcoins in the second quarter, and the company currently
PANews2025/08/08 07:29
The US SEC and Ripple have concluded their legal dispute: both parties have dropped their appeals, and the ruling on XRP remains unchanged.

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, a significant legal battle in the crypto industry appears to be nearing its end. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PANews2025/08/08 07:23
Trump signs executive order to halt unfair treatment of crypto industry by cutting off banking services

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, US President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at preventing federal regulators from targeting financial institutions doing business
PANews2025/08/08 07:14
Trump’s Executive Orders Mark A ‘Historic Shift,’ Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger Says

Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive orders on Thursday, calling them “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” Summer Mersinger Praises New Executive Orders On August 7, Trump signed two executive orders: one permitting crypto and other alternative assets in 401(k) plans, and another penalizing banks for “debanking”—or denying customer service based on ideological reasons. Following the announcement, Mersinger issued a statement via the association’s official X account, calling the directives “landmark” actions. The following statement is attributed to Blockchain Association CEO @SKMersinger following today’s Executive Orders from @POTUS : pic.twitter.com/7QkUSESk7m — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) August 7, 2025 “Ending the discriminatory practice of debanking lawful crypto companies sends a clear message: the era of ‘reputation risk’ being used to justify financial exclusion is over,” Mersinger said. “At the same time, allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their 401(k) retirement accounts, the administration is expanding consumer choice and empowering individuals to responsibly build wealth using some of the best-performing assets of the past decade.” “We applaud this landmark action and whole-of-government approach to cement American leadership in financial innovation and protect the freedom of individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy,” she added. Financial Access or Reputational Risk? Trump’s “debanking” order is largely seen as a win for financial access advocates, though critics have raised concerns over possible reputational risk issues. Meanwhile, crypto supporters view Trump’s 401(k) move as a step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets in the U.S. Trump has long campaigned on transforming U.S. financial policy, especially regarding blockchain technology . For example, He recently appointed businessman Paul Atkins to lead the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to establish a crypto-friendly regulatory agenda. Just last month, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to explore how cryptocurrencies could factor into mortgage risk assessments. Trump’s latest executive actions mark another step in his broader push to reshape the U.S. financial system.
CryptoNews2025/08/08 05:40
Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas

Union Jack Oil is betting that converting gas into Bitcoin hashrate could generate early cash flow from its West Newton field, where 200 billion cubic feet of gas remains untapped due to bureaucratic delays. In an operations update issued August…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 04:26
Capital starts rotating from BTC and ETH, here’s the crypto that could go parabolic next

As Bitcoin dominance dips, altcoin buzz rises, and Little Pepe may be this cycle’s breakout star. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/08 04:02
SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton Issues Statement On Roman Storm Conviction

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair and acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, issued a statement following the conviction of Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm on Tuesday. Jay Clayton Speaks Out On Tornado Cash Verdict In the August 6 statement, Clayton vowed that SDNY is “committed to holding accountable” people who “exploit emerging technologies to commit crime.” Founder of Tornado Cash convicted. “The speed, efficiency, and functionality of stablecoins and other digital assets offer great promise, but that promise cannot be an excuse for criminality,” said USA Jay Clayton. https://t.co/NbA3B7SVDI — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) August 6, 2025 “Roman Storm and Tornado Cash provided a service for North Korean hackers and other criminals to move and hide more than $1 billion of dirty money,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “The speed, efficiency, and functionality of stablecoins and other digital assets offer great promise, but that promise cannot be an excuse for criminality,” he added. “Criminals who use new technology to commit age-old crimes, including hiding dirty money, undermine the public trust, and unfairly cast a shadow on the many innovators who operate lawfully.” Roman Storm’s Sentencing Date Has Yet To Be Set Clayton’s statement comes shortly after Storm was convicted on one count of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. However, the jury was unable to reach a consensus on the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering and sanctions violations, resulting in a partial mistrial. Storm is currently facing five years in federal prison for the money transmitting charge, though his sentencing date has yet to be set. Storm and his fellow Tornado Cash co-founder, Roman Semenov, were indicted in August 2023 on criminal charges tied to the crypto mixer, sparking debate over whether the technology was simply a privacy tool or something more nefarious. Storm rallied support from crypto privacy advocates in the lead-up to his trial, calling his legal battle one of “fairness, open-source, and freedom.” According to the Free Roman Storm website , contributions to Storm’s defense have exceeded $4.7 million, nearly reaching his $5 million goal.
CryptoNews2025/08/08 03:59
Altcoin Season Countdown: Dogecoin Hits $1.6B Volume, Sui Climbs – Are Penguins Next?

Although the altcoin season index remains subdued, trading behavior suggests pockets of interest are forming. Bitcoin still dominates, but attention is shifting toward select tokens with strong liquidity, real-world activity, or sustained momentum. Dogecoin, Sui, and Pudgy Penguins are among the few making that short list. Dogecoin Holds a Familiar Place Dogecoin (DOGE)’s price is currently about $0.21 , with daily trading volume topping $1.6 billion. The asset remains within range of this summer’s highs, having added modest gains over the past week. Speculation around potential ETF mentions and continued activity from social accounts have kept DOGE in circulation. It hasn’t made technical changes in recent months, but its liquidity and market presence continue to attract short-term traders. Historically, Dogecoin sees inflows early in altcoin season rotations. This pattern may be repeating now as other meme tokens show less consistent volume. Sui Maintains Quiet Strength Sui is trading near $3.67, with a 24-hour volume of more than $1.4 billion and a market cap of roughly $12.9 billion. SUI Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The protocol has quietly added new integrations for developers and broader ecosystem participants. Recent upgrades have targeted scalability and cross-chain access, and those changes appear to be supporting price stability. Over the past month, SUI has risen by over 25 percent. In a market where volatility is still high and momentum often fades quickly, that level of sustained movement has drawn in traders looking beyond meme tokens. Sui’s technical positioning also contributes to its current appeal. With several smaller dApps launching on its network, the protocol is gaining use without relying on hype cycles. Pudgy Penguins Taps Community Energy Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)’s price is around $0.035 , with a daily volume above $650 million and a total market cap of $2.2 billion. What began as a profile picture NFT collection has expanded. Physical merchandise and Web3 licensing deals have given the brand more market reach. That broader identity now feeds into the token, $PENGU, which has seen spikes in activity tied to product campaigns. Who needs a custom Pengu profile picture? (You have to wear it) Drawing a few more right now. pic.twitter.com/iMZPgBb9Sk — Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) August 7, 2025 Despite being down from earlier highs, the token has shown more consistent participation than many other NFT-linked assets. Pudgy Penguins also maintains a strong presence on social platforms, which continues to drive interaction and visibility. Altcoin Season Remains Fragmented The altcoin season index dives to a sub-40 level and continues to suggest most capital is concentrated in Bitcoin. However, specific tokens are starting to see renewed interest. Dogecoin brings reliable liquidity , Sui offers ongoing protocol development, and Pudgy Penguins merges the community with expanding commercial reach. Altseason behavior isn’t yet widespread. But for traders searching beyond the top two assets, these tokens provide different ways to engage with the market without relying on broad index changes. Rotation, where it exists, is narrow—and for now, mostly concentrated in names with either staying power or unique positioning.
CryptoNews2025/08/08 03:13
Chainlink introduces onchain LINK Reserve with enterprise revenue

Chainlink is converting its enterprise revenue into LINK reserves, boosting demand for the token.
Crypto.news2025/08/08 02:35
GMO Miner Allows XRP Holders to Earn $6,800 a Day – GMO Miner Launches XRP Mining Contracts

On-chain data shows that a single institutional address purchased 60 million XRP in 24 hours, with a total transaction volume exceeding $180 million, attracting growing market attention. XRP has long been considered an ideal payment tool due to its fast transfer speed and low fees. However, for many holders, simply focusing on price fluctuations is insufficient; ensuring stable returns throughout the asset’s lifecycle is becoming a new priority. XRP is more than just a payment tool; it can also generate passive income. GMO Miner has launched a cloud mining reward contract that supports XRP payments. Users simply hold XRP and activate computing power; no further operation or equipment is required. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing your previously idle XRP to generate income every day. Unique Features of the Platform Multi-currency Compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB. Zero Entry Requirements: No mining hardware or complex configuration required. New users can register and receive a $15 bonus, making it easy to participate in mining. Automatic Daily Income: Income is automatically settled daily, with transparent details that users can view at any time in the backend. Flexible Contract Options: A variety of terms and amounts are available to meet different budgets and income requirements. Fully Secure: Built-in wallet isolation, multiple encryption methods, and transparent settlements ensure the safety of your funds and account. How to Get Started with GMO Miner Visit GMO Miner and create your account – receive a $15 bonus . Securely connect your digital wallet. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and term. Start mining – your earnings are paid daily. Referral Rewards: Enjoy the most rewarding affiliate program (3% + 1.5%), referral commissions, and bonuses up to $21,000. Some Contract Examples Beginner Experience Plan Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily income: $3.5 | Total net profit: $100 + $7 Antminer AL1 Investment: $1100 | Period: 12 days | Daily income: $14.41 | Total net profit: $1100 + $172.92 Antminer S21+ Investment: $5000| Period: 35days | Daily income: $76| Total net profit: $5000 + $2660 Antminer S21 XR Imm Investment: $8000 | Period: 30days | Daily income: $129.6 | Total net profit: $8000+ $3888 Antminer On-rack Investment: $12000 | Period: 40 days | Daily income: $201.6 | Total net profit: $12,000 + $8,064 ANTSPACE HK3 V6 Investment amount: $30,000 | Period: 45 days | Daily income: $534.00 | Total net profit: $30,000 + $24,030 For more new contracts, please visit the official GMO Miner platform website . After purchasing a contract, your profits are guaranteed and automatically credited to your account every 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, your principal will be fully returned. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time, allowing you to compound your profits. GMO Miner Marketing Director GAIGER Samuel Joseph said: “We believe the value of crypto assets should be reflected in more than just price fluctuations. Our goal is to encourage more people to truly participate and enable them to earn stable daily returns through simple means, without relying on speculation.” Security and Sustainability In the world of mining, trust and security are paramount. GMO Miner understands this and prioritizes user safety. GMO Miner is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profit. All mining farm energy consumption is provided by renewable energy, making cloud mining carbon-neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment from pollution, delivers exceptional returns, and allows every investor to enjoy opportunities and benefits. Looking to the Future With the continued development of blockchain technology and the gradual acceptance of crypto assets in mainstream finance, the application scenarios of digital currencies like XRP will become more extensive, and their value will no longer be limited to price fluctuations. Innovative platforms like GMO Miner have the potential to drive the evolution of crypto assets into “savings” assets, allowing more users to achieve stable returns while ensuring security and convenience. In the future, as users’ understanding of asset allocation and passive income grows, digital currency cloud mining will become a new way for more people to participate in the digital economy and achieve financial growth, injecting more long-term value and sustainability into the entire crypto ecosystem. Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, GMO Miner welcomes everyone from around the world to participate. For more information, please visit the GMO Miner official website: https://www.gmominer.com Or contact us via email: info@gmominer.com
CryptoNews2025/08/08 02:25

