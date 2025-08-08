MEXC Exchange
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.
PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the listed Sharplink Gaming address has received a total of 21,959 ETH (approximately $83.96 million) to date.
PANews
2025/08/08 08:50
A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million
PANews reported on August 8th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a trader held onto a recent 15x leveraged ETH short position, which had a potential profit of $14 million.
PANews
2025/08/08 08:43
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.
PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands and ProvLabs, the developer of the Provenance Blockchain, have jointly launched NUVA, a RWA trading platform. The NUVA marketplace will leverage the
PANews
2025/08/08 08:29
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens
PANews reported on August 8th that Pump.fun announced the launch of the Glass Full Foundation on the X platform to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens. The team stated that
PANews
2025/08/08 08:21
Euphoria, a crypto derivatives trading app based on MegaETH, has secured $7.5 million in seed funding.
PANews reported on August 8th that Euphoria, a MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading application, announced the completion of a $7.5 million seed round, comprised of a $2.5 million pre-seed round in
PANews
2025/08/08 08:12
Lido lays off 15% of its staff, marking a turning point for the Ethereum staking ecosystem.
Author: TechFlow On August 4, Vasiliy Shapovalov, co-founder of the decentralized staking platform Lido, announced that he would lay off 15% of his employees. At a time when almost everyone
PANews
2025/08/08 08:00
Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the Web3-based artificial intelligence project Perle announced the completion of a $9 million seed round of financing, led by Framework
PANews
2025/08/08 07:50
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by another 10,975 ETH, worth $42.79 million.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, listed company Sharplink Gaming once again increased its holdings of 10,975 ETH to its strategic ETH reserve, worth US$42.79
PANews
2025/08/08 07:47
Trump Nominates Pro-Crypto Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board Seat
PANews reported on August 8th that The Block has announced that US President Trump has nominated pro-cryptocurrency economist Stephen Miran to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran,
PANews
2025/08/08 07:43
Fundamental Global plans to issue up to $5 billion in securities to buy more Ethereum
PANews reported on August 8th that Coincentral has reported that Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) has filed an S-3 registration statement with the US SEC, proposing a securities offering of
PANews
2025/08/08 07:36
