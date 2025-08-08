MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Ethereum Foundation to donate another $500,000 to Roman Storm’s legal defense
PANews reported on August 8th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, announced in a post on X that the foundation will donate an additional $500,000 to support
STORM
$0.01416
+1.43%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 10:02
1-hour withdrawal, Vitalik's L2 strategy shift
After thinking about Vitalik Buterin’s latest statement about L2 fast withdrawals, I found it quite interesting. Simply put: He believes that achieving fast withdrawals within 1 hour is more important
MORE
$0.101
+1.07%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 10:00
A high-win ETH band whale has begun to take profits, setting a sell order for 5,000 WETH and selling 4,000.
PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the four ETH band operations since June 20 have maintained a 100% winning rate - the whale 0x54d...e6029
ORDER
$0.1356
+7.10%
JUNE
$0.0937
+4.69%
ETH
$4,555.58
+3.45%
WIN
$0.00006294
+1.45%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:53
Paradigm, Multicoin, Galaxy and other crypto institutions jointly support the Senate's crypto legislation draft
PANews reported on August 8th that Dan Robinson, General Partner and Head of Research at Paradigm, announced on the X platform that this week his team, along with Multicoin Capital,
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:49
CleanSpark's BTC reserves exceeded $1 billion in Q3, with revenue increasing 91% year-on-year.
PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025 (ending June 30th). Revenue surged 91% year-over-year to
BTC
$118,231.16
+0.44%
JUNE
$0.0937
+4.69%
BLOCK
$0.17
-1.10%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:39
Core Scientific's largest shareholder plans to vote against CoreWeave's takeover bid
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, Two Seas Capital, the largest active shareholder (6.5% stake) in Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific, announced it would vote against a
BID
$0.07727
+18.31%
CORE
$0.503
+2.52%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:28
A whale sold $12.39 million worth of SOL yesterday and bought HYPE and ETH
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, yesterday, a whale deposited 70,558 SOL (worth US$12.39 million) into HyperLiquid and sold them, and instead bought: 130,737 HYPE,
SOL
$193.68
+2.76%
HYPE
$46.99
+0.62%
ETH
$4,555.58
+3.45%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:16
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
By Karen Z, Foresight News A battle for $12.5 trillion in retirement funds is about to begin. This policy, which aims to allow alternative assets such as private equity, real
K
$0.2184
+1.53%
REAL
$0.04905
-0.26%
TRUMP
$9.423
+4.04%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:00
Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging
PANews reported on August 8th that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for the "Ethereum Reserve Company" in an interview on the Bankless podcast, while also issuing
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 09:00
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @AguilaTrades continued to increase his position through TWAP after opening a long position yesterday afternoon. His long
Dele
PANews
2025/08/08 08:54
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation