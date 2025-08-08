MEXC Exchange
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, S&P Global has assigned USDS issuer Sky Protocol a "B-" credit rating, marking the agency's first credit rating for a
PANews
2025/08/08 11:37
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitored the rise in ETH, confirming that the last limit sell order of a whale, who had a 100% win rate
PANews
2025/08/08 11:32
ResearchHub Foundation proposes to introduce RSC token destruction mechanism
PANews reported on August 8th that the ResearchHub Foundation, the DeSci project, announced on the X platform that a new governance proposal (RIP-23) will introduce a burn mechanism for RSC
PANews
2025/08/08 11:28
Animoca Brands and Standard Chartered Bank jointly established Anchorpoint to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuance license
PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands has officially established a joint venture in Hong Kong, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Hong Kong Telecom
PANews
2025/08/08 11:15
The crypto market rose sharply, with the Layer2 sector leading the gains by over 9%, and ETH breaking through $3,900.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market saw significant gains, with gains generally ranging from 2% to 9%. Trump signed an
PANews
2025/08/08 11:10
Base announced the launch of a creator content trading and profit sharing mechanism in the Base app
PANews reported on August 8th that Base announced on the X platform that creators on the Base app can earn income when users engage with their content. Every time a
PANews
2025/08/08 11:08
Alliance Resource Partners increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in Q2, bringing its total holdings to 541.39.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to NLNico, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), a coal mining company listed on the Nasdaq, increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in the second
PANews
2025/08/08 10:45
Story Foundation and Hangzhou Cultural Exchange Center jointly launched the first RWA compliance project in the cultural communication field in mainland China
PANews reported on August 8th that Story Foundation has partnered with the Hangzhou Cultural Property Exchange and Starbase to officially launch China's first advertising-related RWA compliance project, creating a new
PANews
2025/08/08 10:14
pSTAKE Foundation Launches $50 Million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund, Applications Now Open
PANews reported on August 8th that the pSTAKE Foundation announced, according to its official blog, that its $50 million AI-Web3 Innovation Fund is now open for applications. The program aims
PANews
2025/08/08 10:06
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 8, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????8/8 Update: Musk forwarded the Bitcoin wizard animation emoticon package Pump launches Glass
PANews
2025/08/08 10:06
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation