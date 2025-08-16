MEXC Exchange
Bo Hines has received more than 50 job offers since resigning as executive director of the Crypto Council and is considering five positions in the crypto field.
PANews reported on August 16 that Bo Hines, according to Fortune, said in an interview that he has received over 50 job offers since announcing his resignation as executive director
MORE
$0.101
+1.17%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:45
DEFI buyback; new L1
PANews Editor's Note: PANews has selected a week's worth of high-quality content to help you fill in the gaps during the weekend. Click on the title to read. Stablecoin public
DEFI
$0.001769
+0.91%
L1
$0.007242
+0.61%
PUBLIC
$0.06103
-5.97%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:30
A certain address bought about 115,000 UNI 10 hours ago, and the current total holding loss is US$535,000.
PANews reported on August 16 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0x4B5...90AFA exchanged 1,090 ETH for 415,005 UNI during the ETH upward trend on August 13. Then, when the
UNI
$11.222
+2.77%
ETH
$4,556
+3.45%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:23
The whale who liquidated ETH for a profit of $1.65 million 9 days ago bought $4.776 million of LDO and ENA
PANews reported on August 16th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale who liquidated his ETH at $3,794 nine days ago, earning a $1.65 million profit, spent 4.776 million
LDO
$1.4014
+0.54%
ENA
$0.7234
+0.83%
ETH
$4,556
+3.45%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:21
Wellgistics, a publicly traded healthcare company, is launching a blockchain payment system based on Ripple.
PANews reported on August 16 that, according to Cointelegraph, Wellgistics Health, a publicly listed medical technology company, and RxERP, a pharmaceutical software company, are collaborating on a new blockchain system
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:17
Smart car sales platform DIFD AUTO allows buyers to purchase Tesla and imported cars using cryptocurrency
PANews reported on August 16th that DIFD AUTO, a London-based platform specializing in smart car sales, allows buyers to purchase Teslas and imported vehicles using cryptocurrency. DIFD AUTO founder Mohammed
CAR
$0.011162
+4.52%
SMART
$0.008039
+10.59%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:04
Nano Labs' first-half financial report: Net loss narrowed to 11.8 million yuan, holding over 128,000 BNB
PANews reported on August 16th that Nano Labs Ltd. (NASDAQ: NA), a provider of Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solutions, announced its unaudited first-half financial results. Net revenue for the
BNB
$859.29
+2.98%
NET
$0.00010542
-5.87%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 08:58
BitMine has increased its holdings of ETH by another $600 million in the past 10 hours, and currently holds a total of approximately $5.77 billion in ETH.
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, BitMine (BMNR) has continued to increase its holdings of 135,135 ETH (worth $600 million) over the past 10
ETH
$4,556
+3.45%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 08:46
Trump says risk of failure of Trump-Putin summit is 25%
PANews reported on August 16th that according to CCTV.com, US President Trump made his latest statement regarding his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 14th. In an interview
TRUMP
$9.421
+3.81%
COM
$0.027896
+22.15%
SUMMIT
$0.0000509
+7.61%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 08:38
The WLFI multi-signature address transferred 3.58 billion WLFI to Bitgo 3 hours ago
PANews reported on August 16th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a WLFI multisig address that transferred 3.58 billion WLFI to Bitgo three hours ago, the largest single transaction in nearly seven months.
MULTI
$0.08306
-4.51%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 08:33
