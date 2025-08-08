MEXC Exchange
Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Should Clarify Bitcoin Shuffling Allegations
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the latest allegations about the status of El Salvador’s bitcoin purchases and how the Salvadoran government should clear the air regarding the subject. Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador’s Silence […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 15:30
10x Research: The market faces multiple challenges, and the sustainability of Bitcoin and Ethereum's rebound is questionable.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to the latest report from 10x Research, the current market faces challenges of compressed volatility, seasonal weakness and a lack of macro drivers,
PANews
2025/08/08 15:16
Analysis: Bitcoin's short-term oversold situation may indicate a rebound. If it falls below the $112,000 support level, it will fall to the $106,000 range.
PANews reported on August 8th that Matrixport's latest weekly report, "Matrix on Target," indicates that Bitcoin has recently entered a period of correction, with weakening market momentum, shrinking trading volume,
PANews
2025/08/08 15:09
Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to official news, recently, Huaxing Capital, as the only underwriter in Asia, assisted C1 Fund (CFND), the first closed-end fund in the Web3
PANews
2025/08/08 14:56
The Smarter Web Company added 50 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,100.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings by 50 bitcoins, bringing
PANews
2025/08/08 14:12
Security firm: GreedyBear scammers expand cryptocurrency theft to 'industrial scale'
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity firm Koi Security revealed that a hacker group called GreedyBear stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency through a three-pronged attack.
PANews
2025/08/08 13:50
Ethereum Foundation Executive Director: More attention should be paid to any potential delays in the Fusaka upgrade
PANews reported on August 8 that Tomasz K. Stańczak, Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, wrote on the X platform: "The Glamsterdam upgrade (Q1/Q2 2026) may receive some attention, but
PANews
2025/08/08 13:43
Ukraine's Central Bank Governor: Hopes to legalize cryptocurrencies, but does not want to use them as a means of payment
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cryptonews, the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andriy Pyshnyy, explicitly stated that cryptocurrencies cannot be used as a means
PANews
2025/08/08 13:40
Ukraine Central Bank Wants Crypto Legalization, But Not as Means of Payment: Governor
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy has outlined some of the prerequisites of crypto legalization, adding that, however, the asset class cannot become a means of payment in the nation. In an interview with RBC-Ukraine , he called the use of crypto as a legal tender a “red line” for the NBU. “Virtual Assets Cannot be Means of Payments “ “It is important for us that our ‘red lines’ are clearly observed,” the governor said. “Virtual assets cannot be a means of payment, cannot in any way undermine the effectiveness of our monetary instruments.” He stressed that due to legalization of crypto, there shouldn’t be a transfer of monetary powers or weakening of the regulator’s instruments. Further, the governor warned that under martial law, crypto assets should not become a tool for circumventing currency restrictions. “The legalization of virtual assets should also not undermine our effectiveness in ensuring financial monitoring; the legislation in this area should implement the norms of international FATF standards and relevant European regulations,” the NBU head added. Governor Pyshnyy called for “the de-shadowing” of digital assets, which would have a positive impact on the reputation of the Ukrainian financial sector among international partners. NBU to Test CBDC, Governor Reveals e-Hryvnia Plans The NBU is experimenting the potential e-hryvnia architecture model and is currently preparing for a pilot project with a technological partner, the governor further noted. Given Ukraine’s European integration course, special attention is paid to the development of the Digital Euro project. “We want this pilot to give us as much information as possible to decide on a large-scale issue. At the same time, we are looking very closely at how the CBDC process is developing in other central banks,” Pyshny said. Though it is too early to reveal any timeframe on the launch of an e-hryvnia, he said the NBU is already working with the European Central Bank, the Bundesbank, the Bank of Belgium, the Bank of France, and the Bank of Singapore. In June, Ukrainian lawmakers proposed a draft bill that could allow the NBU to include Bitcoin and other crypto in its national reserves.
CryptoNews
2025/08/08 13:17
Animoca forms joint venture with Standard Chartered, HKT for Hong Kong stablecoin license
Animoca Brands has formed a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and HKT to seek a stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong. According to an Aug. 8 press release, the new entity, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, lodged its application…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 13:16
