Trump signs executive order allowing US pension funds to invest in cryptocurrencies, potentially ushering in a major shift in the nearly $9 trillion market
Compiled by: Felix, PANews US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday (August 7) allowing Americans to invest their 401(k) retirement savings in other alternative assets such as
PANews
2025/08/08 16:19
MyStonks has completed the filing of the U.S. Security Token Offering (STO)
PANews reported on August 8th that MyStonks has officially announced the successful completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing regulatory approval to issue security tokens to accredited
PANews
2025/08/08 16:13
VanEck: Deflationary Mechanisms May Help Ethereum Overtake Bitcoin in Value Storage
Source: Cryptoslate Compiled by: Blockchain Knight Analysts at VanEck say Ethereum is steadily becoming a stronger rival to Bitcoin in the race for store-of-value dominance. The driving force behind this
PANews
2025/08/08 16:00
Crypto scam group GreedyBear steals over $1m using fake extensions and malware
A group of cryptocurrency threat actors dubbed “GreedyBear” has stolen over $1 million in what researchers describe as an industrial-scale campaign spanning malicious browser extensions, malware, and scam websites. GreedyBear has “redefined industrial-scale crypto theft,” according to Koi Security researcher…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 15:59
Sygnum announces SUI custody, trading, staking and other services for institutional users
PANews reported on August 8 that digital asset bank Sygnum announced that it will provide custody, trading and lending solutions for SUI, further expanding the access of professional and institutional
PANews
2025/08/08 15:58
SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application
PANews reported on August 8 that a representative of SBI Holdings clarified to Cointelegraph that the company has not yet submitted any ETF application related to crypto assets. Earlier media
PANews
2025/08/08 15:51
Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong
PANews reported on August 8 that Sino-Agricultural Credit announced that it will launch the country's first agricultural tokenized physical asset (RWA) project, promote the tokenization practice of Sino-Agricultural Credit's core
PANews
2025/08/08 15:46
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity
Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens. Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 15:45
Bitcoin Treasury Company BSTR Completes $65 Million in Funding, Plans to Hold Over 30,000 BTC After Business Merger
PANews reported on August 8th that the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) has secured an additional $65 million in funding, equivalent to approximately 555 bitcoins (at the current price of
PANews
2025/08/08 15:45
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation