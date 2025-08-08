2025-08-17 Sunday

7 charts reveal the current state of DeFi: Fluid leads the DEX war, and USDe rewrites the stablecoin landscape

By The DeFi Investor Compiled by Tim, PANews 2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi. Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under Gary
PANews2025/08/08 17:50
El Salvador Plans to Establish World's First Bitcoin Bank

PANews reported on August 8 that according to information released by the Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) on the X platform, El Salvador will launch "Bitcoin Banks", marking that it may become
PANews2025/08/08 17:43
Huaxing Capital responds to Bao Fan's comments: He resigned from all positions in February 2024

PANews reported on August 8th that Huaxing Capital stated that Mr. Bao Fan officially resigned from his positions as Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and all related positions
PANews2025/08/08 17:40
Why are investors turning to Quid Miner? Here’s what’s driving ETH, XRP holders to join

As Ethereum nears $4k and XRP gains institutional ground, UK-based Quid Miner is opening mobile cloud mining to the masses. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/08 17:38
UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement

In a significant development for the local crypto sector, the United Arab Emirates has established a unified regulatory framework through an agreement between the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). According to local media, this partnership aims to streamline licensing and oversight for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) across […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 17:30
Why is China's ban so persistent? A 10-year look back at the evolution of fake news in the crypto market

Author: David, TechFlow The crypto market has its own “crying wolf” story. On August 3, First Squawk, a well-known foreign financial news platform, released a message on social media: "China
PANews2025/08/08 17:00
MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance

On August 8, 2025, MyStonks announced the completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing the legal right to issue security tokens to accredited investors in the United
PANews2025/08/08 17:00
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens
Insidebitcoins2025/08/08 16:55
Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto

On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 16:30
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$14.86049 million

According to PANews on August 8, Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the total trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs
PANews2025/08/08 16:29

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation