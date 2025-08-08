BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage

Staking has become a central component of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 bitcoins locked, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion. Three protocols—Babylon, Solv, and Lombard—dominate the market, controlling about 85% of the TVL. Staking Dominance and Market Concentration Staking has emerged as the “core engine of BitcoinFi,” locking up more than 68,500 […]