CryptoNews2025/08/08 20:18
Ethereum's daily transaction volume hit a new high of 1.74 million

Ethereum's daily transaction volume hit a new high of 1.74 million

PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Block, Ethereum's daily transaction volume exceeded 1.74 million on August 5th, a record high, surpassing the 2021 peak. The total monthly
PANews2025/08/08 20:16
Collect&Exchange: How a reliable B2B crypto exchange is built

Collect&Exchange: How a reliable B2B crypto exchange is built

Collect&Exchange has evolved from a niche crypto–fiat bridge into a global B2B payments platform, delivering fast, secure, and compliant transactions for businesses. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/08 20:14
Apple Intelligence will be upgraded to support the GPT-5 model next month

Apple Intelligence will be upgraded to support the GPT-5 model next month

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to 9to5Mac, OpenAI released its latest GPT-5 model today. Apple Intelligence will integrate the model with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe
PANews2025/08/08 20:14
401k crypto Trump: Here’s what Trump executive orders has in store for crypto

401k crypto Trump: Here’s what Trump executive orders has in store for crypto

The order dubbed ‘401k crypto Trump’ have raised the crypto market by 2.7%, as the bill would allow retirement accounts to invest in digital assets alongside other types such as real estate and private equity. On August 7, President Donald…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 20:13
Tether CEO shares petition to restore destroyed Satoshi statue, signatures surpass 1,000 — what’s next?

Tether CEO shares petition to restore destroyed Satoshi statue, signatures surpass 1,000 — what’s next?

A Change.org petition shared by Tether’s CEO to restore a vandalized Satoshi Nakamoto statue has just reached more than 1,000 signatures. What’s next for the statue? In a recent post, CEO of the stablecoin giant, Paolo Ardoino, shared that a…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 20:11
ETH foundation pledges $1m for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm post guilty verdict

ETH foundation pledges $1m for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm post guilty verdict

The Ethereum Foundation is doubling down on its support for Roman Storm, the Tornado Cash developer who now faces prison time after a partial conviction in federal court. In an Aug. 7 X post, the legal aid account supporting Storm…
Crypto.news2025/08/08 20:08
Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership

Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership

Incrypted Cryptomedia has partnered with the team of Runner Bot, an analytics tool on the Solana network. Incrypted Plus subscribers can already test its features completely free of charge. Runner Bot offers traders many benefits, including: Runner Bot is a tool aimed at simplifying trading decisions. It allows you to automate and systematize the collection […] Сообщение Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/08/08 19:45
Vitalik: Visa's original intention was similar to the DAO concept, and it is now considered a centralized institution

Vitalik: Visa's original intention was similar to the DAO concept, and it is now considered a centralized institution

PANews reported on August 8th that Vitalik Buterin noted in a post that Visa was originally founded on the principle of decentralization, with its original intentions highly similar to modern
PANews2025/08/08 19:42
Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91.

Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91.

PANews reported on August 8 that Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group held 527.2048 Ethereum, with a total cost of approximately US$1.9585
PANews2025/08/08 19:37

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation