2025-08-17
Krypto-nyheder
Is China backing out of its stablecoin push? Regulators reportedly move to cool market frenzy
Chinese regulators are reportedly clamping down on the growing hype around stablecoins, ordering firms to stop promotions around the subject. According to an August 8 Bloomberg report, financial regulators in China have instructed companies to cancel seminars and halt all…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:41
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC and Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 8th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC (approximately $256 million) in a single day , with iShares (
PANews
2025/08/08 21:34
The three major U.S. stock indexes opened higher, and gold stocks generally rose
PANews reported on August 8th that at the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 rose 0.29%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.36%. Influenced by
PANews
2025/08/08 21:32
Elon Musk announces that Grok, the AI chatbot for X platform, will introduce advertising
PANews reported on August 8th that according to foreign media reports, Elon Musk announced during a livestream that the X platform (formerly Twitter) plans to introduce advertising within the responses
PANews
2025/08/08 21:27
Two Seas Capital moves to block $9B sale of AI compute firm Core Scientific
After pivoting from Bitcoin mining to AI, Core Scientific announced a $9 billion sale to CoreWeave.
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:17
Solana's SPAC IPO plan, led by Joe McCann, is terminated
PANews reported on August 8th that Blockworks reported that the planned public offering (IPO) of Solana, a digital asset treasury company led by Joe McCann, through a SPAC has been
PANews
2025/08/08 21:17
Dogwifhat's original pink beanie sells for around $800,000
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the original pink beanie belonging to the terrier Achi, known as Dogwifhat (WIF), was auctioned on the Ord City platform
PANews
2025/08/08 21:13
XRP transactions hit new high as GMO miner offers daily earnings opportunity
Amid XRP Ledger’s transaction surge to over 1.5m daily, GMO Miner is tapping the momentum with secure, sustainable cloud mining services designed for global investors. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:09
Monero breaks down as oversold conditions set stage for potential reversal
Monero has broken beneath the value area low of its long-standing trading range, confirming sustained bearish momentum. However, deeply oversold conditions now open the door to a potential bounce or reversal. Monero (XMR) has seen a strong continuation of its…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 21:07
Bloomberg ETF Analyst: The first ETF with a 2x long position in Galaxy, GLXU, officially begins trading today
PANews reported on August 8 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that the first 2x long Galaxy ETF (GLXU) officially began trading today.
PANews
2025/08/08 21:02
