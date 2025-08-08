2025-08-17 Sunday

Coinbase integrates DeFi markets into centralized platform with DEX feature

Coinbase integrates DeFi markets into centralized platform with DEX feature

Coinbase is erasing the divide between centralized convenience and decentralized freedom. Its new in-app DEX trading feature allows select U.S. users to swap Base-native tokens instantly, merging the speed of centralized exchanges with the vastness of DeFi’s asset pool. In…
Crypto.news2025/08/09 02:15
Altcoin Season Index at 37: Bitcoin Dominates as XRP, Stellar, Chainlink Rise

Altcoin Season Index at 37: Bitcoin Dominates as XRP, Stellar, Chainlink Rise

Signs of an altcoin season remain limited , but movement among selected tokens is building. As Bitcoin maintains dominance above 60%, some traders are turning to alternative projects with clear use cases or persistent liquidity. XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Chainlink (LINK) are among the assets showing renewed traction. XRP Maintains Momentum Above $3 XRP is trading near $3.23 , based on CoinMarketCap data. Volume over the past 24 hours is more than $12.8 billion, and the current market cap stands at roughly $191 billion. #XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP BREAKING: The parties have filed a Joint Dismissal of the Appeals. The case is over. pic.twitter.com/QMATRLnxnS — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@FilanLaw) August 7, 2025 The price climbed more than 65% during July. That move pushed it toward its previous high near $3.66. Legal developments and stable investor support have contributed to the climb. XRP is also active across institutional exchanges, which has helped to maintain high liquidity. Forecasts range from mild consolidation to targets closer to $4, depending on ETF demand and macro factors. Stellar Follows With Steady Gains Stellar (XLM) is priced at $0.44, with a total market cap above $13.9 billion. Daily volume is around $1.1 billion, and its price is up more than 50% over the past month. Stellar (XLM) Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) After an extended legal dispute involving another payment protocol was dropped, some investors turned to Stellar as a faster-moving alternative. Trading platforms have responded by increasing XLM pairs, helping to support current price levels. Technical indicators show a range developing between $0.41 and $0.50. If demand holds, several models suggest the token could push toward $0.80 in the coming weeks. Chainlink Benefits From Infrastructure Demand Chainlink (LINK) is trading above $19 , with moderate volatility and consistent on-chain activity. According to data from CoinCodex, LINK has recorded 67% green days over the past month. Daily volume remains high, and short-term projections suggest movement toward $17.95 by the end of August. The token plays a utility role across many DeFi applications, powering oracles used in price feeds and smart contract automation. While not the most talked-about asset in current altseason discussions, LINK has quietly maintained technical strength. TradingView data shows support near $15.90, with resistance sitting around $18.10. A Narrower Altcoin Season The Altcoin Season Index is at 37, below the threshold for a broad rotation. That reading indicates continued strength in Bitcoin compared to altcoins. Still, XRP, Stellar, and Chainlink are showing movement tied to liquidity and use, rather than trend-driven speculation. Market participants are approaching altseason cautiously. The focus has shifted from high-risk tokens to projects with more stable roles in the ecosystem. Each of the three has attracted steady flows without the need for new catalysts. This shift may reflect a maturing market, where altcoin season no longer depends on rapid sentiment swings. Instead, it’s unfolding in segments—driven by volume, infrastructure, and real-world utility.
CryptoNews2025/08/09 02:09
Bitcoin Flat After Trump Rolls out Reciprocal Tariffs

Bitcoin Flat After Trump Rolls out Reciprocal Tariffs

Just minutes before midnight on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump ushered in his updated tariff policy, gleefully proclaiming, “IT’S MIDNIGHT!!! BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TARIFFS ARE NOW FLOWING INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!” Bitcoin Shows Little Reaction to Trump’s New Trade Tariffs Call it tariff fatigue, but even after the Trump administration’s contentious trade […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 01:45
China's Stablecoin Whiplash: From Quiet Exploration to Sudden Crackdown

China’s Stablecoin Whiplash: From Quiet Exploration to Sudden Crackdown

A newly published report says Chinese regulators have told local brokers and think tanks to halt publishing research or holding seminars that promote stablecoins. Beijing’s Stablecoin Experiment Ends in a Hard Stop This week, accounts from the Financial Times (FT) and Bloomberg offered a layered look at Beijing’s shifting posture on the asset class. Early […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 01:30
CleanSpark confronts $185m tariff risk amid heightened US scrutiny of mining gear

CleanSpark confronts $185m tariff risk amid heightened US scrutiny of mining gear

CleanSpark is pushing back against U.S. Customs’ claim that it owes $185 million in retroactive tariffs for allegedly importing Chinese-made Bitcoin miners in 2024. The dispute comes amid the company’s record-breaking earnings. According to an August 8 report from TheMinerMag,…
Crypto.news2025/08/09 01:29
Quant firm Algoz scales past $100M in crypto AUM with 50 institutional accounts

Quant firm Algoz scales past $100M in crypto AUM with 50 institutional accounts

Algoz has reached $100M assets under management, showcasing the growing interest in DeFi among professional traders.
Crypto.news2025/08/09 01:06
GMXSOL launches first RWA perpetual contract for S&P 500 ETF

GMXSOL launches first RWA perpetual contract for S&P 500 ETF

GMXSOL, the Solana-based decentralized leveraged trading platform, has launched its first real-world asset perpetual contract for the exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500. Decentralized finance protocol GMXSOL, which is built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, debuted the real-world assets…
Crypto.news2025/08/09 00:21
Was CrediX an exit scam? Team goes dark after $4.4m exploit

Was CrediX an exit scam? Team goes dark after $4.4m exploit

CrediX Finance hack may have actually been an exit scam, as the team abandons the project.
Crypto.news2025/08/09 00:18
CNBC: Trump and Putin will meet next weekend

CNBC: Trump and Putin will meet next weekend

PANews reported on August 8 that according to CNBC: Trump and Putin will meet next weekend, and the specific details have not yet been determined.
PANews2025/08/09 00:02
Coinbase announces the launch of DEX trading, unlocking millions of on-chain assets

Coinbase announces the launch of DEX trading, unlocking millions of on-chain assets

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to the official Coinbase blog, Coinbase has launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) feature within its app, allowing US users (excluding New York State)
PANews2025/08/08 23:57

