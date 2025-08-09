2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture

WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture

A crypto memecoin group has taken responsibility for throwing sex toys onto the court at multiple WNBA games over the past week, a new report from USA Today claims. Crypto Memecoin Collective Behind WNBA Sex Toy Incidents According to the August 8 report, an anonymous spokesperson for the memecoin collective —identified only by the X account @Daldo_Raine—told the outlet that the intention behind the stunts is to protest the crypto sector’s “toxic” environment. The report notes that the group created Green Dildo Coin as a joke last month, as small players in the crypto industry continue to face headwinds from bad actors in the digital assets space. The coin launched on July 28, just one day before the first incident occurred at an Atlanta Dream game at Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena on July 29. Two people have been arrested for throwing sex toys onto WNBA courts. Still, the group’s spokesperson told USA Today that their goal is not to disrespect or degrade female athletes. Sex Toy Stunts Face Backlash The incidents have sparked renewed discourse around the perception of women’s sports and the treatment of female athletes, particularly in the WNBA. It’s a stretch to argue targeting the WNBA wasn’t strategic and intentional with these recent sex toy-related incidents. Making a sex toy the focal point of games in a league that has perhaps the most openly gay and queer players doesn’t seem like an accident. pic.twitter.com/q8IbfFISor — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 7, 2025 “These women are still the subject of an occasional punchline,” The Athletic ’s women’s basketball managing editor Shannon Ryan wrote in an August 7 article. “While players are negotiating for higher salaries, they’re still fighting for their reputations to be respected as elite professional athletes.” “They have now had to be graceful and coolly navigate being unfairly thrust into an obscene moment,” she added. “Everyone’s trying to make sure the W’s not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens,” WNBA player Sophie Cunningham said on a recent episode of her “ Show Me Something ” podcast. “I’m like, how are we ever going to get taken seriously?”
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/09 05:16
$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains

$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains

Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range. AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1275+1,91%
Holo Token
HOT$0,0010209+5,25%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02785+0,97%
Multichain
MULTI$0,08309-4,49%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 05:10
Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network

Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network

Coinbase (COIN) announced on Friday that it will roll out decentralised exchange (DEX) trading for US customers via the Coinbase app, providing support to several Base-native tokens.
Octavia
VIA$0,0153-0,64%
RWAX
APP$0,002865-6,40%
Dele
Fxstreet2025/08/09 04:52
XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar to 90% After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends

XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar to 90% After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends

On Aug. 8, data from Polymarket revealed that the chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission greenlighting a Ripple ETF soared to almost 90%. End of Legal Battle Removes Key Hurdle The odds of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a Ripple exchange-traded fund (ETF) briefly jumped to just under 90% on […]
U
U$0,023-12,21%
XRP
XRP$3,117+0,26%
FUND
FUND$0,02455+0,20%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 04:30
CrediX Finance Team Vanishes After $4.5M Hack, Exit Scam Suspected

CrediX Finance Team Vanishes After $4.5M Hack, Exit Scam Suspected

The team behind decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol CrediX Finance appears to have vanished following a $4.5 million exploit that drained funds from the platform, sparking widespread suspicions of an exit scam. In an August 8 alert, blockchain security firm CertiK reported that CrediX Finance’s official X account went silent, while its website has remained offline since Monday, when the exploit first occurred. Following the $4.4M exploit of @CrediX_fi , users were told a deal had been struck with the attacker and funds would be returned within 24–48 hours. But now it seems the team has vanished. 🔇 The X account is inactive 🕸️ Website has been offline since Aug 4 But our Watchtower… pic.twitter.com/71jwscWPXq — Blockscope (@BlockscopeCo) August 8, 2025 The company’s official Telegram channel has also vanished without any additional communications. Security Expert Warns of Exit Scam Tactics from CrediX Finance The hack unfolded dramatically when attackers gained administrative control of the project’s multisig wallet on August 4, exploiting bridge privileges to mint unbacked collateral tokens. On August 5, in what is now a deleted X post , CrediX Finance reassured the community that it had successfully negotiated with the exploiter to return the stolen funds within two days in exchange for payment from the protocol’s treasury. CrediX immediately took its website offline to prevent additional user deposits while instructing existing users to withdraw funds directly through smart contracts. The company also pledged to reimburse users for lost funds through an airdrop distribution. Speaking with Cryptonews, Circuit CEO Harry Donnelly criticized negotiation-based recovery methods, noting they are frequently employed as exit scam strategies. He emphasized that “automated threat response should be standard to ensure assets are kept out of harm’s way, rather than hoping to bargain with bad actors.” More than two days have elapsed since the promise, and the company has maintained radio silence, deleting all official accounts and leaving users without recourse or communication. Legal Action Initiated as Recovery Efforts Begin Affected users have begun exploring fund recovery options through legal channels. According to a Stability DAO Discord post shared by Sonic Maxi, there have been ongoing preparations for a formal legal report. The Stability DAO team confirmed contact with affected organizations, including Sonic Labs, Euler, Beets, and Trevee (formerly Rings Protocol). These entities plan to collaborate with authorities in recovery efforts. 🚨 https://t.co/849ff6Hm5r has gone dark. If you had funds in the @stabilitydao Metavaults, here’s what you need to know: 1️⃣ https://t.co/xumlL7Dbc7 has disappeared. Affected teams, including Sonic Labs, are working with legal + cybercrime authorities to recover funds. 2️⃣ A… pic.twitter.com/jtxiEzBjmi — tomii.sonic | $S (@bsc_tomas) August 7, 2025 “Our teams are collaborating to gather all evidence, trace the funds, and coordinate with relevant legal and cybercrime units,” the Stability DAO team stated. The DAO committed to sharing a comprehensive incident report with the community, detailing the events and recovery steps. They also revealed obtaining KYC information for two CrediX team members, which will be included in the legal filing. The organization advised users to avoid interacting with any CrediX smart contracts and announced plans for a compensation and recovery strategy for Metavault users by mid-next week. Community Reactions and Collateral Damage An on-chain analyst and co-founder of Sonic MementorBot express ed sympathy for CrediX victims while criticizing their trust in unrealistically high APR promises from lending vaults. “Metavaults are always risky. Exploiter sent funds to Tornado instead of returning,” the analyst observed. The multi-chain yield-bearing protocol Trevee also joined to reveal that the CrediX hack indirectly impacted its operations through a $1.6 million scUSD loan to Stability’s metaUSD, which became fully exposed to CrediX following a bank run. Similar to other users attracted by high APY and favorable borrowing rates, Trevee believed metaUSD was secure due to its associated 87% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. https://t.co/SWI64Bg0gL — Trevee (Prev. Rings Protocol) (@Trevee_xyz) August 8, 2025 The team reported reducing its exposure to over $700,000 but expressed frustration that “the Credix team has since deleted their accounts, abandoning the project and denying all responsibility.” Trevee promised to develop fund recovery plans addressing the shortfall and committed to updating affected users promptly. CrediX operated as a lending protocol employing an innovative credit scoring model designed for emerging markets, specializing in projects utilizing stablecoin payment platforms.
Threshold
T$0,01721+1,65%
HARRY
HARRY$0,09751+3,03%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,21071+1,62%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005186-0,05%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10088+0,93%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0000041+2,50%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/09 04:02
Early Ethereum whales are backing this ETH crypto to turn $425 into $42.5k in 2025

Early Ethereum whales are backing this ETH crypto to turn $425 into $42.5k in 2025

Ethereum whales eye Little Pepe at $0.0018, chasing potential 16,721% gains by 2026. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0,02785+0,97%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001127+2,64%
Ethereum
ETH$4.552,13+3,16%
Dele
Crypto.news2025/08/09 04:00
Core Scientific’s Largest Active Shareholder to Vote Against CoreWeave Acquisition

Core Scientific’s Largest Active Shareholder to Vote Against CoreWeave Acquisition

Key Takeaways: Two Seas Capital opposes CoreWeave’s proposed acquisition of Core Scientific, citing valuation and deal structure concerns. The deal’s all-stock nature raises broader questions about shareholder protections amid volatile AI infrastructure valuations. Institutional investor resistance may indicate shifting expectations for governance and transparency in high-growth infrastructure sectors. Two Seas Capital, which holds a 6.3% stake in the Bitcoin miner Core Scientific, said it will vote against the company’s proposed acquisition by CoreWeave, according to an open letter published by the firm. The letter, addressed to fellow shareholders, argues that the all-stock deal undervalues Core Scientific and leaves investors vulnerable to price fluctuations in CoreWeave’s shares. Objection Raised by Two Seas Capital The firm described the transaction structure as “deficient” and said it believes the deal unfairly favors CoreWeave at the expense of Core Scientific shareholders. “We are not philosophically opposed to a merger of these two parties,” wrote Sina Toussi, founder and CIO of Two Seas Capital. “We are also investors in CoreWeave, believe in its strategy, and respect its management team. Moreover, we have advocated for this combination as we clearly recognize the strategic merits,” said Toussi. Today’s $CORZ daily self-mined #Bitcoin for the last reported 24-hour period (07-Aug-2025): 5.0 pic.twitter.com/iovpt4vDOh — Core Scientific (@Core_Scientific) August 8, 2025 Two Seas said it supports Core Scientific’s long-term strategy as an operator of high-performance computing infrastructure and expressed confidence in the company’s ability to grow independently. It cited rising demand for computing power driven by AI applications as a key factor in its decision. While Two Seas also holds an investment in CoreWeave and acknowledges the strategic rationale behind a merger, it called on Core Scientific’s board to secure terms that encapsulate the company’s full value, including potential synergies. Alleged Undervaluation of Core Scientific The letter said Two Seas plans to solicit other shareholders to vote against the current terms unless revisions are made. “We believe the Company’s most promising days lie ahead,” the letter said. “In our view, there is no compelling reason to sell Core Scientific at an underwhelming valuation with a deficient structure.” Some institutional investors are questioning all-stock mergers involving infrastructure firms tied to AI, especially when deal structures expose shareholders to post-closing price swings. These concerns often focus on whether equity-only transactions provide sufficient protection or value in volatile markets. The Core Scientific case also points to ongoing debate around how much future demand for compute infrastructure should factor into deal pricing. As competition increases and asset valuations shift, shareholder votes may become a more active checkpoint in determining the direction of consolidation in this sector.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10088+0,93%
Triathon
GROW$0,0117-12,68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,027898+22,17%
Core DAO
CORE$0,5028+2,50%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1275+1,91%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/09 03:34
Can Tokenization Unlock Sustainable Water? Hypercube, WaterLab, and Algorand Bet Big

Can Tokenization Unlock Sustainable Water? Hypercube, WaterLab, and Algorand Bet Big

The world is facing a water crisis that is expected to have a major impact on humanity in the coming years. A report from the United Nations predicts that by 2030, global demand for water will exceed sustainable supply by 40 percent. The World Economic Forum further not es that terrestrial water storage decreased by almost 1.3 trillion tonnes between 2005 and 2015. Blockchain For Solving Water Shortages While it’s frightening to think that a water shortage may soon devastate the world, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are being leveraged to solve some of these challenges. Pietro Gorgazzini, managing director at Hypercube, told Cryptonews that with sufficient funds, virtually any region in the world could extract enough water from alternative sources to solve water scarcity. “Over 70 percent of our planet is covered by water, so the common misconception is we have plenty, but only 2.5 percent of this is freshwater, and only a fraction of that is considered sustainable and renewable, therefore useful for human survival,” Gorgazzini said. “Hypercube is on a mission to prove that drinking water can be found from wastewater, the sea, the air, and even high depths.” Gorgazzini elaborated that Hypercube has created a global water credit system to demonstrate how water can be used from alternative sources. “Hypercube selects virtuous water facilities worldwide and conducts both remote and on-site audits through appointed third parties, making sure they fully comply with water credit protocol to qualify as originators,” he said. “We then connect flowmeters to our system through APIs, registering each cubic meter of water being reclaimed along with all relevant data on the Algorand blockchain, which serves as a public and immutable registry.” The transparency that blockchain provides allows all parties to have access to the data generated by participating water facilities. In addition, for each cubic meter of water recorded, a “WTR token” worth an equivalent water credit is issued. 💧 Tokenized Water Credits on Algorand! Indaqua, one of Portugal’s leading water and wastewater management providers, is pioneering tokenized water credits on Algorand in collaboration with Hypercube and its @wtrtoken (WRT). Wastewater is being converted into tokenized WRT… pic.twitter.com/PPOBQEB2V9 — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) March 31, 2025 “Water-intensive companies can purchase WTR tokens and retire them—returning them irreversibly to redeem the equivalent water offset for their ESG reports,” Gorgazzini noted. Funds from each transaction are also used to reward water facilitators of the underlying reclaimed cubic meters. Gorgazzini explained that these funds can be used to cover the cost of infrastructure, including audits, and fund new water initiatives in regions and communities that need it the most. Although Hypercube was launched in April 2024, the company has already tokenized over 50 million cubic meters of reclaimed water. Gorgazzini hopes Hypercube will hit 100 million cubic meters by the end of the year. “We’ve successfully onboarded some of the largest international NGOs, leading auditing companies, consulting firms, and all the relevant stakeholders needed to ensure global endorsement,” Gorgazzini shared. He added that the most important achievement to date has been the current initiatives that wouldn’t have been possible without tokenization . “For example, Hypercube enabled the full revamping of a wastewater reuse facility in northern Italy, which now processes over 7 million cubic meters per year,” he said. Tokenization For Profitable Water Production A project known as WaterLab is also using tokenization to generate freshwater by funding the deployment of water desalination systems. Aaron Mandell, founder and CEO of WaterLab, told Cryptonews that he believes water is actually a limitless resource, yet most of it needs to be refined—or desalinated —before use. Unfortunately, water desalination is often challenging and costly. In order to combat this, Mandell explained that WaterLab issues a tokenized water credit to fund the costs of desalination. “We finance the desalination system by selling water credits, which are tokenized water contracts,” he said. “Each token is a contract for one unit of water (1 token = 1 m3). Water credits are generated by producers of water or desalination plants, which WaterLAB then tokenizes and sells to water holders.” saltwater is unlimited – as soon as we harness desalination there will be no one without water. https://t.co/eroG9YgrO8 — WaterLAB (@_WaterDAO) July 25, 2025 Mandell elaborated that water holders can be described as people who want to buy water purely as a financial hedge (like an oil future) or those who ultimately want to redeem their contract for the delivery of physical water. WaterLab has currently deployed water desalination systems in the US, Nicaragua and in the Bahamas, where additional water is needed or there is limited infrastructure. WaterLab Water Miner. Source: WaterLab “We have enough desalination capacity currently in operation to produce 1 million units of water (1M m3), which makes up the current supply of credits. We are also funding desalination research to further advance the technology,” Mandell remarked. Crypto Donations For New Water Campaign While blockchain and tokenization are solving water production challenges, crypto donations are currently being raised to bring clean water to 2 million people across five continents. A creator-led fundraising campaign known as “TeamWater” was launched on August 1 and will run through the entire month of August. The campaign’s goal is to raise $40 million in just one month to fund long-term, community-driven water solutions. TeamWater just crossed the $10,000,000 mark!!! We’re now 25% of the way to the goal of giving 2,000,000 people clean water for decades each 🥰🥰 GO DONATE – https://t.co/ECmQ6pJq7o pic.twitter.com/N6XcdDJuXq — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 6, 2025 Crypto donation platform The Giving Block is the official crypto partner behind TeamWater. Pat Duffy, co-founder of The Giving Block, told Cryptonews that as of August 4, the campaign had already raised over $2.7 million in crypto donations alone. “This represents an impressive 40 percent of the total donation amount received so far. The crypto community is showing up in a big way to help drive this movement forward,” Duffy said. Web3 Models Have Potential, But Challenges Remain Although there is potential for blockchain and cryptocurrency to help solve the water crisis, a number of challenges may slow progress. According to Gorgazzini, the biggest challenge from a business development perspective is that many traditional industries remain skeptical of Web3 models . “Just mentioning blockchain can trigger concerns,” he said. In order to overcome this, Gorgazzini believes that education is key. “We need to engage with stakeholders and policy makers early on.” Mandell added that while the Web3 community is passionate about solving environmental issues related to water, many of these individuals remain well-versed in cryptocurrency, but not blockchain models. “This also needs to change in order for the market to grow,” he said. “Web3 will be most impactful when it becomes entirely invisible—when individuals can buy water assets without realizing the profit is related to tokenization.”
Threshold
T$0,01721+1,65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00239554+2,40%
Triathon
GROW$0,0117-12,68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01573+3,96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,027898+22,17%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/09 03:28
Bitcoin’s Hashrate Roars to 976 EH/S — Just a Hair From 1 ZH/s Glory

Bitcoin’s Hashrate Roars to 976 EH/S — Just a Hair From 1 ZH/s Glory

On Friday afternoon, after powering up to 970 exahash per second (EH/s) the day prior, Bitcoin’s computational force cranked even further, hitting 976 EH/s—just 24 EH/s shy of the colossal 1 zettahash per second (ZH/s) threshold. Bitcoin’s Mining Might Continues to Flex The hashrate kept pushing upward and, a mere ten blocks before the network’s […]
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000078--%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 03:10
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Backs Crypto in 401(K) Accounts, and SEC Embraces Liquid Staking

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Backs Crypto in 401(K) Accounts, and SEC Embraces Liquid Staking

This week marked further progress in the U.S. crypto regulation environment, with President Donald Trump’s administration making moves in favor of digital assets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarifying the legality of liquid staking products. Trump Pushes for Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could reshape the future of American retirement savings. The directive urges regulators to identify and remove barriers preventing employers from offering alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate—in workplace retirement plans known as 401(k)s. The move is part of a broader agenda to diversify investment options for American savers, especially amid inflation concerns and dissatisfaction with traditional pension plans. While the order doesn’t immediately change existing rules, it instructs regulatory bodies, including the Department of Labor and the Treasury, to re-evaluate current restrictions and recommend reforms. By targeting 401(k) limitations, Trump is pushing crypto regulation into mainstream financial planning. If fully implemented, the policy could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels, effectively legitimizing crypto as a long-term wealth vehicle. Pro-Crypto Economist Stephen Miran Nominated to Fed Board Alongside the retirement reform, Trump announced the nomination of economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, who currently serves as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is widely viewed as supportive of digital assets and financial innovation. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that Miran will fill the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler, a Biden appointee who recently resigned. Although Miran’s term will run only through January 2026, the decision is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of continuity in Trump’s evolving pro-crypto stance. The news coincided with Bitcoin’s rise back above $117,000—a symbolic reminder of the strong link between crypto markets and policy developments. With Miran on the Fed Board, crypto-friendly monetary policy views could find firmer footing at the U.S. central bank. Association Hails Trump’s Exec Orders as ‘Historic Shift’ Trump’s twin executive orders also drew praise from crypto industry leaders. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, called the actions “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” The second order, signed alongside the 401(k) directive, seeks to end the controversial practice of “debanking”—where financial institutions deny services to lawful crypto firms based on perceived reputational risk. The order penalizes banks that discriminate against crypto clients without due cause, a move that could ease operational burdens for blockchain startups and exchanges. Mersinger stated that the executive orders are not only pro-business but also reinforce consumer rights. “Allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their retirement accounts expands consumer choice and empowers individuals to responsibly build wealth,” she said. SEC Clarifies Liquid Staking Is Not a Securities Transaction While the executive branch took the spotlight this week, the SEC also made waves by clarifying its stance on liquid staking, a long-awaited issue for the DeFi sector amid crypto regulation concerns. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In a statement released Tuesday, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance explained that certain types of liquid staking models, particularly those involving receipt tokens like Lido’s stETH, do not qualify as securities. This means platforms can offer these services without registering them under securities law, easing fears of regulatory crackdowns. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, welcomed the move, noting that the SEC appears to be maturing in its understanding of crypto mechanics. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” he said. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” The guidance is expected to boost institutional confidence in liquid staking and may pave the way for regulated DeFi investment products in the U.S. market. SEC Chair Vows to Keep Crypto Development on U.S. Soil Rounding out the week’s crypto regulation developments, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring crypto innovation happens in the United States. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In remarks delivered at the America First Policy Institute and later posted on his official X account, Atkins said the SEC under his leadership will be “proactive, not reactive” in building a crypto-friendly regulatory environment. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” he said, framing the agency’s future agenda as a bid to reclaim U.S. leadership in digital finance. Atkins’ comments build on a broader shift in tone at the SEC, where officials appear increasingly open to working with the crypto industry rather than policing it through enforcement alone. From Washington to Wall Street, this week shows a growing political will to integrate digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Trump’s executive orders, along with regulatory signs from the SEC, suggest a more constructive environment for both crypto firms and investors heading into the second half of 2025.
Sidekick
K$0,2186+0,73%
Threshold
T$0,01721+1,65%
U
U$0,023-12,21%
Waves
WAVES$1,2569+5,97%
CreatorBid
BID$0,07725+18,33%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,423+3,75%
Dele
CryptoNews2025/08/09 03:03

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation