MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $14.1295 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow
PANews reported on August 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 15, Eastern Time) was US$14.1295 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0,00010542
-5,87%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 12:08
OpenAI successfully raised over $8 billion in funding, with strong demand for subscriptions
PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Jinshi, a person familiar with the transaction revealed that OpenAI has secured $8.3 billion in a new round of funding, part of
PART
$0,1779
+1,94%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 11:59
$450M in Seized Crypto Assets on Track for Return to Defrauded Investors
The Justice Department is unleashing over $450 million in seized crypto, real estate, and luxury assets to repay thousands of defrauded victims in a $577 million scheme. DOJ Plans Restitution for Thousands After $577M Cryptocurrency Fraud The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Aug. 12 that two Estonian nationals have been sentenced for operating […]
U
$0,023
-12,21%
REAL
$0,04904
-0,34%
JUSTICE
$0,00009251
+0,92%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 11:30
A whale deposited 1.59 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened short positions in ETH, BTC, and SOL.
PANews reported on August 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.59 million USDC into HyperLiquid and established short positions in ETH (25x), BTC (40x) and SOL
SOL
$193,67
+2,61%
BTC
$118.206,3
+0,38%
USDC
$0,9995
+0,01%
ETH
$4.552,13
+3,16%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 11:28
Trump says he and Putin have reached a consensus on how to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict
PANews reported on August 16 that according to CCTV News, on August 15 local time, after meeting with Russian President Putin, US President Trump said that he and Russian President
TRUMP
$9,423
+3,75%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 10:58
A whale bought about $2.4 million worth of HYPE
PANews reported on August 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale user deposited $2.4 million in USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 49,871 HYPE at a price of $48.14.
HYPE
$46,99
+0,55%
USDC
$0,9995
+0,01%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 10:41
FBI Warns of Ruthless Crypto Recovery Scam Preying on Victims Twice
Crypto recovery scams are evolving fast, with sophisticated fraudsters now impersonating entire law firms and fake government agencies to exploit victims a second time. FBI Flags Fake Crypto Lawyers Exploiting Grief, Trust, and Empty Wallets The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a new public service alert on Aug. 13, 2025, highlighting an intensification […]
U
$0,023
-12,21%
TRUST
$0,0005186
-0,05%
SECOND
$0,0000078
--%
PUBLIC
$0,06093
-6,04%
SCAM
$0,0000041
+2,50%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 10:30
Google's ambition: from AI computing infrastructure to Crypto
By Karen Z, Foresight News Google, the global technology giant, is accelerating its strategic layout in the fields of Crypto and AI computing. Recently, a series of its actions have
AI
$0,1275
+1,91%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 10:30
218th Ethereum ACDE Meeting: Reviewing Fusaka Devnet-4 Fixes, Setting Devnet-5 Priorities
PANews reported on August 16th that Tim Beiko summarized the 218th Ethereum Core Developers' Executive (ACDE) meeting, which reviewed the achievements of Fusaka Devnet-4, addressed stability issues, and set priorities
CORE
$0,5028
+2,50%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 10:27
World Liberty Finance-linked wallets purchased approximately $18.6 million worth of ETH and WBTC
PANews reported on August 16 that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet associated with World Liberty Finance has spent 18.6 million USDC on the following purchases: 1,911 ETH purchased
LIBERTY
$0,13218
-2,90%
USDC
$0,9995
+0,01%
ETH
$4.552,13
+3,16%
WBTC
$118.212,79
+0,40%
WALLET
$0,02851
+3,11%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/16 09:56
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation