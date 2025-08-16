$450M in Seized Crypto Assets on Track for Return to Defrauded Investors

The Justice Department is unleashing over $450 million in seized crypto, real estate, and luxury assets to repay thousands of defrauded victims in a $577 million scheme. DOJ Plans Restitution for Thousands After $577M Cryptocurrency Fraud The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Aug. 12 that two Estonian nationals have been sentenced for operating […]