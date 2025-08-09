MEXC Exchange
/
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
XRP Gains Ground in Corporate Treasuries as Institutional Demand Surges
XRP is surging into corporate balance sheets as landmark regulatory clarity ignites global adoption, driving massive treasury commitments and signaling a powerful shift in institutional crypto strategy. Corporate Giants Accelerate XRP Adoption Amid Landmark Regulatory Clarity Amina Bank published its latest Crypto Market Monitor report on Aug. 8, detailing the rise of crypto treasury companies […]
XRP
$3,1162
+0,24%
GAINS
$0,02785
+0,97%
GIANTS
$0,0003186
+1,04%
BANK
$0,06266
-1,75%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 08:30
Ukraine to hold preliminary review of cryptocurrency market regulation bill at the end of August
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Cointelegraph, Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee, stated that the Ukrainian Parliament plans to conduct
HOLD
$0,00004378
+2,52%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/09 08:28
A trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, losing $15.81 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a trader reduced his ETH short position by 25 times, has recognized a loss of US$15.81 million, and currently
ETH
$4.551,68
+3,15%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/09 08:23
Animoca Brands strategically invests in NFT brand Cool Cats
PANews reported on August 9th that Animoca Brands announced on Twitter that it has made a strategic investment in the NFT brand Cool Cats. Following the investment, Animoca Brands Executive
CATS
$0,000002462
-2,57%
NFT
$0,0000004652
-0,74%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/09 08:20
Harvard's endowment invested approximately $116 million in BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF, exceeding its investment in Google's parent company Alphabet.
PANews reported on August 9th that Harvard Management Company, which manages Harvard University's $53 billion endowment, held approximately 1.9 million shares of IBIT, valued at approximately $116.6 million, as of
Dele
PANews
2025/08/09 08:15
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with Apple rising more than 4%.
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Cailian Press, all three major US stock indices closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47%, bringing its weekly gain to
U
$0,023
-12,21%
MORE
$0,10088
+0,93%
ROSE
$0,02956
+3,50%
MAJOR
$0,16941
+0,28%
Dele
PANews
2025/08/09 08:03
Crypto community rallies behind Roman Storm as court trial extends
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has seen support from crypto industry leaders after a Manhattan jury convicted him on Wednesday of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
STORM
$0,01416
+1,43%
Dele
Fxstreet
2025/08/09 07:41
Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody
Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach. From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun […]
U
$0,023
-12,21%
ZERO
$0,00006124
+2,45%
APP
$0,002865
-6,40%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 07:30
This rival memecoin could climb 11,044% by the time SHIB reaches $0.00015
Pepeto’s presale hits $5.98m as token demand surges, with each sale stage closing faster ahead of official launch. #partnercontent
SHIB
$0,00001319
+1,53%
MEMECOIN
$0,007613
-4,21%
TOKEN
$0,01572
+3,89%
STAGE
$0,000046
+6,48%
Dele
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 07:09
Confusion Over US Tariffs on Swiss Gold Bars Sends Futures Soaring
Gold prices initially surged after the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on Swiss gold bars, briefly exceeding $3,400 per ounce. The gains appeared to reverse after the White House clarified that an executive order would exempt gold bars from these tariffs. Tariffs Cause Chaos in Gold Market Before Clarification Gold’s price gains, made hours after […]
WHITE
$0,0006284
+12,05%
TRUMP
$9,419
+3,71%
GOLD
$0,00000000000029
+26,08%
GAINS
$0,02785
+0,97%
HOUSE
$0,022302
+6,04%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 06:30
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation