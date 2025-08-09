Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody

Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach. From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun […]