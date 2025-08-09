2025-08-17 Sunday

Krypto-nyheder

Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Over the past month, over 1.035 million ETH have been hoarded by multiple unknown whales/institutions, worth approximately $4.167 billion.

Over the past month, over 1.035 million ETH have been hoarded by multiple unknown whales/institutions, worth approximately $4.167 billion.

PANews reported on August 9th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring revealed that over 1.035 million ETH (worth $4.167 billion) had been hoarded by multiple unknown whales and institutions through
Ethereum
ETH$4.550,72+3,13%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 09:57
Montenegro's former justice minister proposes issuing €500 million in five-year government bonds to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

Montenegro's former justice minister proposes issuing €500 million in five-year government bonds to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum

PANews reported on August 9th that Montenegro's former Justice Minister, Andrej Milovi, has proposed an urgent issuance of €500 million in five-year government bonds to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00009268+1,11%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 09:51
BlackRock: No plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF at this time

BlackRock: No plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF at this time

PANews reported on August 9th that BlackRock, according to The Block, has stated that it currently has no plans to submit an XRP or SOL ETF. Companies including ProShares, 21Shares,
Solana
SOL$193,67+2,61%
XRP
XRP$3,1157+0,22%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1698-1,10%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 09:36
SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough

SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough

XRP is surging into the spotlight as institutional demand accelerates, with SBI positioning for gold-and-crypto ETF ambitions amid mounting speculation and growing anticipation for Japan’s regulatory approval. SBI Builds XRP Ecosystem Ahead of Japan’s Potential Approval for Crypto Asset ETFs Rising institutional interest in XRP, coupled with growing market speculation over potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […]
XRP
XRP$3,1157+0,22%
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000029+26,08%
Dele
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 09:30
Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's net loss widened to over $79 million in the first half of the year

Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's net loss widened to over $79 million in the first half of the year

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's second-quarter financial report showed that its net loss widened to over $79 million in the first
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000078--%
LayerNet
NET$0,00010542-5,87%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1698-1,10%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 09:13
Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.

Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.

PANews reported on August 9th that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a publicly traded social media marketing company, announced that it has commenced an offering of shares with a par
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 09:04
A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.

A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7,200 ETH at $3,957 in the past 18 hours, with a total value of $28.49 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4.550,72+3,13%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 08:44
Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion

Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion

PANews reported on August 9th that World Liberty Financial, a company backed by the Trump family, plans to establish a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI token, joining the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,423+3,75%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,13218-2,90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01572+3,89%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0,00004385+2,69%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 08:39
A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.

A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.

PANews reported on August 9th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH bets was liquidated, forcing the liquidation of its
Ethereum
ETH$4.550,72+3,13%
WINK
WIN$0,00006294+1,33%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 08:34
From Real-Time Proofs to Native Rollups: The Final Stage of Ethereum Scaling Driven by ZK

From Real-Time Proofs to Native Rollups: The Final Stage of Ethereum Scaling Driven by ZK

Author: imToken Editor's Note: Ethereum is heading towards a new era of scalability with 10,000 TPS, and zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology is becoming a key driving force. This article is
RealLink
REAL$0,04903-0,36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00006124+2,45%
ZKsync
ZK$0,06963+10,08%
ERA
ERA$0,9608+1,25%
Stage
STAGE$0,000046+6,48%
Dele
PANews2025/08/09 08:30

Trendene nyheder

Mere

A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.

Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million

Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem

Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation