Over the past month, over 1.035 million ETH have been hoarded by multiple unknown whales/institutions, worth approximately $4.167 billion.
PANews reported on August 9th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring revealed that over 1.035 million ETH (worth $4.167 billion) had been hoarded by multiple unknown whales and institutions through
PANews
2025/08/09 09:57
Montenegro's former justice minister proposes issuing €500 million in five-year government bonds to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum
PANews reported on August 9th that Montenegro's former Justice Minister, Andrej Milovi, has proposed an urgent issuance of €500 million in five-year government bonds to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming
PANews
2025/08/09 09:51
BlackRock: No plans to file an XRP or SOL ETF at this time
PANews reported on August 9th that BlackRock, according to The Block, has stated that it currently has no plans to submit an XRP or SOL ETF. Companies including ProShares, 21Shares,
PANews
2025/08/09 09:36
SBI Clarifies XRP ETF Status With Filing Timed For Regulatory Breakthrough
XRP is surging into the spotlight as institutional demand accelerates, with SBI positioning for gold-and-crypto ETF ambitions amid mounting speculation and growing anticipation for Japan’s regulatory approval. SBI Builds XRP Ecosystem Ahead of Japan’s Potential Approval for Crypto Asset ETFs Rising institutional interest in XRP, coupled with growing market speculation over potential exchange-traded funds (ETFs) […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 09:30
Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's net loss widened to over $79 million in the first half of the year
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to The Block, Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf's second-quarter financial report showed that its net loss widened to over $79 million in the first
PANews
2025/08/09 09:13
Thumzup Media Corporation, a publicly listed company, has launched a share offering to raise funds for cryptocurrency and mining investments.
PANews reported on August 9th that Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), a publicly traded social media marketing company, announced that it has commenced an offering of shares with a par
PANews
2025/08/09 09:04
A whale sold 7,200 ETH worth approximately $28.49 million in the past 18 hours.
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 7,200 ETH at $3,957 in the past 18 hours, with a total value of $28.49 million.
PANews
2025/08/09 08:44
Bloomberg: World Liberty Financial plans to establish a public company to hold its WLFI tokens and raise $1.5 billion
PANews reported on August 9th that World Liberty Financial, a company backed by the Trump family, plans to establish a publicly traded company to hold its WLFI token, joining the
PANews
2025/08/09 08:39
A whale was liquidated in the early morning, forcing the short position of over 10,000 ETH to be liquidated, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 9th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH bets was liquidated, forcing the liquidation of its
PANews
2025/08/09 08:34
From Real-Time Proofs to Native Rollups: The Final Stage of Ethereum Scaling Driven by ZK
Author: imToken Editor's Note: Ethereum is heading towards a new era of scalability with 10,000 TPS, and zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology is becoming a key driving force. This article is
PANews
2025/08/09 08:30
