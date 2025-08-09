MEXC Exchange
Analysis: Stablecoin issuers like Circle and Tether are swallowing up US debt and may threaten the credit system
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Fortune, stablecoin issuers such as Circle and Tether are swallowing up more U.S. Treasury bonds than most countries, which may reshape the
U
$0,023
-12,21%
MORE
$0,10075
+0,81%
DEBT
$0,002364
-0,63%
LIKE
$0,013599
+9,48%
MAY
$0,05027
-0,21%
PANews
2025/08/09 18:15
Over the past 24 hours, the amount of ETH short positions liquidated has exceeded $200 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Coinglass data, the total amount of ETH long and short liquidations in the past 24 hours reached US$229 million, of which short
ETH
$4.551,33
+3,17%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:53
BNB's market capitalization hits $112.85 billion, surpassing MicroStrategy and DBS Bank
PANews reported on August 9 that according to the latest data from 8marketcap, the market value of BNB has reached US$112.85 billion, with a 7.72% increase in the past 7
BNB
$858,62
+2,81%
BANK
$0,06263
-2,01%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:50
USDC market capitalization exceeds $65 billion, setting a new record high
PANews reported on August 9 that the latest data from Coingecko showed that the market value of USDC, the US dollar stablecoin issued by Circle, has exceeded 65 billion US
USDC
$0,9994
--%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:47
Pi Network forecast: Can PI return to $1 by 2025? Analysts back this rival could steal the spotlight
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs see inflows as Remittix gains traction ahead of its Beta wallet launch. #partnercontent
GAINS
$0,02785
+0,97%
PI
$0,38694
+1,28%
BETA
$0,0001925
+25,32%
WALLET
$0,02851
+2,84%
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 17:46
Ripple and SEC End Legal Fight With Joint Dismissal of Appeals
On August 7, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced an official close to its years-long legal dispute against Ripple Labs. The SEC and Ripple formally ended the case by filing a joint stipulation to dismiss their respective appeals in the Second Circuit. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael […]
U
$0,023
-12,21%
ALEX
$0,0054
-1,63%
SECOND
$0,0000078
--%
FIGHT
$0,000582
+6,08%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 17:30
$1k in these three ETH-based cryptos could deliver $20k profit before Ethereum hits $6k
Analysts say $1k in LILPEPE, AAVE, and ENA could grow to $20k as Ethereum targets a $6k price surge. #partnercontent
GROW
$0,0117
-12,68%
AAVE
$308,59
+5,12%
ENA
$0,7228
+0,52%
ETH
$4.551,33
+3,17%
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 17:23
The average U.S. tariff rate has surged to its highest level since 1933.
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Jinshi, the tariff tracking tool jointly developed by the World Trade Organization and the International Monetary Fund shows that as of the
U
$0,023
-12,21%
FUND
$0,02455
+0,20%
TRADE
$0,13604
+2,49%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:19
Data: Whales have bought about 50 million XRP in the past 48 hours
PANews reported on August 9 that according to data disclosed by on-chain analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on the X platform, whales have bought about 50 million XRP in the past 48
XRP
$3,1156
+0,17%
ALI
$0,00684
+0,88%
PANews
2025/08/09 17:11
Xu Zhengyu: Hong Kong insurance companies will introduce blockchain and other technologies to explore transformation, and AXA has relocated its registered office back to Hong Kong
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Sina Finance, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan stated on social media that Hong Kong insurance companies will invest in advanced technologies
PANews
2025/08/09 17:04
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation