Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company
World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, is pitching investors on creating a $1.5 billion publicly traded company to hold its cryptocurrency tokens. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is reportedly advancing plans to form a public entity holding its WLFI tokens, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in funding, according to Bloomberg sources familiar […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 01:23
Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom
The Pepe price continued its recovery this week, jumping for four consecutive days amid whale accumulation and an Ethereum rebound. Whales are buying Pepe tokens Pepe (PEPE) token rose to $0.000012 on Saturday, Aug. 9, its highest level since July…
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 01:00
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Smashes Records, Making Rewards Tougher Than Ever
The latest figures reveal Bitcoin’s difficulty rating notched its 11th increase of the year, rising 1.42% on Friday evening and making block rewards even harder to discover. Despite five separate decreases along the way, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has still climbed 17.73% in 2025 so far. 129.44 Trillion: Bitcoin’s Highest Difficulty Level in History Bitcoin block […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 00:10
Polygon price nears make-or-break level as its ecosystem rebounds
Polygon price continued its strong uptrend and approached its make-or-break level as its ecosystem improved. Polygon (POL) token jumped for seven straight days, reaching its highest level since July 23. DeFi, stablecoin, and NFT growth The POL price continued its…
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 00:00
Core Scientific: Q2 mining output fell 62% year-on-year, and the merger transaction with CoreWeave still needs shareholder approval
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which disclosed that
PANews
2025/08/09 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$383 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.
PANews reported on August 9th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $383 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $295 million
PANews
2025/08/09 23:30
Two whales bought a total of over 25,000 ETH today
According to PANews on August 9, according to Lookonchain monitoring, two whales bought a total of 25,764 today, including: 1. Whale 0xF436 withdrew 17,655 ETH worth $72.7 million from exchanges
PANews
2025/08/09 23:27
ShapeShift founder Erik Voorhees sold 6,581 ETH today
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Erik Voorhees , an early Bitcoin evangelist and founder of ShapeShift, sold 6,581 ETH today, worth US$27.38 million.
PANews
2025/08/09 23:01
Ethereum Transaction Activity Rockets to Historic Highs
While ethereum ( ETH) prices have been climbing lately, the network’s daily transaction count has shifted into high gear over the past two weeks. In fact, August alone has delivered five of the ten busiest single days for transfers since the ledger started on July 30, 2015. August Turns Into a Record-Breaking Month for Ethereum […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 22:40
Blockchain to release new Bitcoin mining chip next week
PANews reported on August 9th that Amrita Ahuja, CFO of Block, the crypto fintech company founded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, stated in an interview with CNBC that the company
PANews
2025/08/09 22:29
