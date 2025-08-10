MEXC Exchange
Krypto-nyheder
/
2025-08-17 Sunday
Krypto-nyheder
Forkæl dig selv med de hotteste krypto-nyheder og markedsopdateringer
Bo Hines, executive director of the White House Cryptography Council, is stepping down
PANews reported on August 10th that reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that Bo Hines, Executive Director of the White House Cryptography Council, is retiring to the private sector. Hines, who previously
WHITE
$0,0006288
+12,08%
HOUSE
$0,022224
+5,65%
PANews
2025/08/10 08:02
Why did meme launchpad Bags spend $800,000 on a WIF prototype cap?
Written by Cookie Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this: But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (about
GET
$0,012109
+0,73%
CAP
$0,06376
-5,11%
HAT
$0,0011244
+14,58%
LIKE
$0,013599
+9,48%
COOKIE
$0,14852
+3,76%
MEME
$0,001988
+0,91%
WHY
$0,00000003241
+4,34%
WIF
$0,923
+4,76%
PANews
2025/08/10 08:00
Ripple Legal Chief Unveils Hidden Risk That Could Stall Crypto’s Next Big Break
Ripple’s legal chief warns a hidden barrier threatens crypto’s next breakthrough, yet reveals the precise spark that could unleash an unstoppable wave of global adoption. Mass Adoption Is Within Reach—If Crypto Cracks the Awareness Code, Ripple’s Legal Chief Explains Ripple’s chief legal officer and president of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), Stuart Alderoty, shared in […]
SPARK
$0,02621
-3,98%
MASS
$0,0008397
+19,36%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 07:20
From Gold to Bitcoin: Harvard’s Endowment Makes Bold Crypto Play
The university’s latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Harvard Management Company, the firm behind Harvard’s endowment, placed a $116.67 million bet on the Ishares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin Goes Ivy League as Harvard Adds $116M IBIT Stake The prestigious university Harvard invests through its endowment managed by […]
F
$0,007964
+4,18%
U
$0,023
-12,21%
TRUST
$0,0005186
-0,01%
PLAY
$0,05019
+7,91%
GOLD
$0,00000000000029
+26,08%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 06:10
DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income
DOT Miners launches cloud mining for XRP and DOGE holders, offering up to $9,800 daily passive income. #partnercontent
XRP
$3,1156
+0,17%
CLOUD
$0,08065
-0,90%
DOT
$4,107
+3,63%
DOGE
$0,2354
+2,84%
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 04:46
Altcoin Momentum Pushes Crypto Market Cap Past $4 Trillion
The cryptocurrency market closed the week on a positive note, with its total market capitalization briefly exceeding $4 trillion. Ether and LINK were standout performers, rising over 21% and 33% respectively. Top Performers: ETH and LINK The cryptocurrency market closed the week higher, with its total market capitalization briefly surpassing the $4 trillion mark for […]
ALTCOIN
$0,000705
+12,42%
CAP
$0,06376
-5,11%
TOP
$0,000096
--%
LINK
$25,7
+16,71%
ETH
$4.552,08
+3,18%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 03:31
Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025
Little Pepe raises $15.3m in presale, surging 80% and analysts are eyeing $1 before this years ends. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:05
Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices
Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million.
NFT
$0,0000004656
-0,66%
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:00
Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation
Supporters of the cryptocurrencies zano (ZANO) and freedom dollar (fUSD) donated $100,000 to honor Dr. Ron Paul’s 90th birthday, bolstering the ongoing Ron Paul Money Bomb initiative. Zano-Based Freedom Dollar Group Backs Ron Paul With $100K The donation celebrates Ron Paul’s lifelong advocacy for sound money and individual liberty. Paul, a former U.S. congressman and […]
HONOR
$0,5041
+5,43%
U
$0,023
-12,21%
BOMB
$0,0004976
-13,82%
LIBERTY
$0,13205
-3,03%
FREEDOM
$0,00000004425
+4,21%
RON
$0,571
+2,66%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 02:30
Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining for stable income
Savvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income. #partnercontent
SOL
$193,7
+2,62%
BTC
$118.195,9
+0,37%
XRP
$3,1156
+0,17%
CLOUD
$0,08065
-0,90%
NOW
$0,00717
+1,27%
WHY
$0,00000003241
+4,34%
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 02:16
Trendene nyheder
Mere
A trader only used $125,000 to go long on ETH and made a profit of $29.6 million, a 236-fold return.
Data: FTN, ZRO, KAITO and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which FTN unlocking value is approximately US$91.4 million
Seven Early Airdrop Opportunities for Solana Ecosystem
Virtuals: Conducted a comprehensive review of processes in response to community feedback regarding "abnormal accumulation of points"
Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation