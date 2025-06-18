Coinbase Derivatives to adopt USDC as collateral for U.S. futures trading

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 23:36
U
U$0.02418-10.34%
USDC
USDC$0.9995+0.02%
CLEAR
CLEAR$0.02642+0.37%

Coinbase’s futures trading platform is teaming up with regulated derivatives clearinghouse Nodal Clear to add Circle’s stablecoin USDC as collateral for futures trading in the United States.

Coinbase Derivatives, which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), announced the partnership with Nodal Clear on June 18.

In a blog post, Coinbase said the collaboration will see its platform officially adopt USDC (USDC) as an eligible collateral for U.S. futures trading. The crypto giant said it plans to roll out the new offering from 2026.

Why is this move by Coinbase important?

Coinbase offers futures trading for both crypto and traditional assets on its derivatives platform. However, clearinghouses currently accept only fiat as collateral for futures trading. The addition of USDC expands those options, opening the market to more participants.

The partnership is part of Coinbase’s multi-year agreement with Nodal Clear and enhances USDC’s status as a cash equivalent.

Notably, Coinbase Derivatives’ plans add to the growth prospects for the U.S. futures market, with industry players eyeing increasing traction amid evolving regulatory approvals.

Paul Cusenza, chairman and CEO of Nodal Clear, added that the integration of USDC is part of being “responsive to market needs and innovating.”

Stablecoin adoption  

Coinbase’s announcement comes a day after a landmark regulatory development in the crypto space happened following the U.S. Senate’s vote on the GENIUS Act. Industry experts have hailed the stablecoin bill’s passage as one of the key first steps to bringing much-needed regulatory clarity and support for crypto innovation.

This comes as stablecoins continue to gain massive attention and traction,, with experts seeing trillions of dollars of institutional capital flow into crypto.

In November 2024, CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee recommended the expansion of the use of non-cash collateral in trading through distributed ledger technology.

Circle’s USDC is currently the second-largest U.S.-dollar-backed stablecoin in the market with over $61 billion in market cap. Tether (USDT) is the largest with a market cap of over $155 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview. The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 18:30
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3.7471-0.62%
BLUE
BLUE$0.081+2.18%
FORWARD
FORWARD$0.000118-0.58%
Share
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Stocks and coins are rejuvenating together
AI
AI$0.126+1.69%
MEME
MEME$0.001993+1.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008798-1.27%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 10:16

Trending News

More

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation