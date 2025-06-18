Shanghai’s new e-CNY hub marks China’s subtle play for global monetary influence

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:54
Threshold
T$0.01711+2.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05284+15.22%
CROSS
CROSS$0.27488+0.69%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01962+2.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981+8.51%

Shanghai’s new e-CNY operations center is China’s answer to the stablecoin-led disruption of cross-border finance, signaling that the digital yuan isn’t just for domestic trials anymore, but for an open audition on the global economic stage.

On June 18, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng took the stage at Shanghai’s Lujiazui Forum to unveil what may become the digital yuan’s most consequential maneuver yet.

Among eight sweeping reforms, the establishment of an e-CNY international operations center stood out, designed to pilot blockchain-based trade finance tools and streamline cross-border settlements.

Pan was deliberate in his speech. While acknowledging that stablecoins and CBDCs are “reshaping traditional payment infrastructure,” he positioned the digital yuan as something distinct: a state-backed alternative that leverages blockchain’s efficiency while rejecting its decentralization ethos.

From domestic trials to global playbook

The establishment of Shanghai’s international e-CNY hub is more than just a pilot program. It marks China recalibrating its digital currency strategy in the face of slowing domestic traction and a shifting global financial order.

Despite four years of pilots across 29 cities, the digital yuan remains a niche product within China’s vast payment ecosystem. As of mid-2025, e-CNY transactions accounted for just 0.16% of China’s total payment volume, dwarfed by Alipay and WeChat Pay, which dominate daily commerce. Even state-backed incentives, like expiring cash airdrops to spur usage, have failed to shift consumer habits.

Yet, Beijing isn’t retreating, it’s pivoting. China views CBDCs as a long-term infrastructure play, not a quick retail win. The Shanghai hub signals a shift in focus from convincing street vendors to accept e-CNY to rewriting the rules of cross-border trade finance.

In his speech, Pan tied the digital yuan to a broader vision of monetary multipolarity, where no single currency dominates global trade and finance:

The governor made clear this isn’t just about currency politics. He emphasized how emerging technologies enable faster payment settlements. By integrating smart contracts into cross-border transactions, China aims to harness blockchain’s speed while maintaining centralized oversight.

This hybrid approach targets stablecoins’ core appeal, instant settlements, while rejecting what Pan described as their “insufficient regulatory oversight.” The gamble? That developing economies will trade crypto’s openness for China’s promise of dollar-free, real-time infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview. The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 18:30
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3.7471-0.62%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.081+2.18%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000118-0.58%
Share
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Stocks and coins are rejuvenating together
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+1.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001993+1.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008798-1.27%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 10:16

Trending News

More

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation