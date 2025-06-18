K33: New spot altcoin ETFs may give rise to attractive long-short strategies

PANews
2025/06/18 19:36
U
U$0.02418-10.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007186+14.02%
MAY
MAY$0.05042+0.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981+8.51%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, digital asset brokerage and research company K33 said that under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is more inclined towards cryptocurrencies, new spot altcoin ETFs may be launched in the coming months, and relevant approvals may give rise to attractive long and short strategies. Currently, eight issuers have submitted spot Solana (SOL) ETF applications, and the SEC also requires them to add pledge content when updating their applications, which may mean that pledge will become a component of Ethereum and Solana ETFs. In addition, there are ETF applications for crypto assets such as LTC, XRP and DOGE.

K33 analyst Lunde pointed out that unlike the "Grayscale effect" when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were launched in the early days, Grayscale Solana Trust has never traded at a discount and has low holding risk; while Litecoin Trust often trades at a discount, and only two issuers have applied for its ETF, which may face capital outflow risks after its launch. Therefore, Lunde believes that after the launch of the ETF, the trading strategy of going long on Solana and shorting Litecoin is quite attractive, especially if the two are listed at the same time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Bitcoin could reach $150,000 before facing a bear market, Canary Capital CEO Steven McClurg said in a recent interview. The Canary CEO cited a confluence of sustained inflows into spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—projected at over $1 billion weekly—a persistently dovish Federal Reserve outlook despite lingering inflation concerns, and accelerating institutional adoption that has driven […]
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/17 18:30
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
FORM$3.7471-0.62%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.081+2.18%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000118-0.58%
Share
PANews2022/08/31 11:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Stocks and coins are rejuvenating together
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+1.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001993+1.94%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008798-1.27%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 10:16

Trending News

More

Canary Capital’s McClurg Sees Bitcoin Soaring to $150K Before Inevitable Downturn

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.10)

Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose increased holdings next week

Guizhou Duyun Public Security Bureau practices virtual currency storage involved in the case: frozen and then seized in cold wallets for physical isolation