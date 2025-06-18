Study: Bitcoin 'accumulators' better for businesses than dollar-cost averaging

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, the latest research by crypto market maker OrBit Markets shows that the Bitcoin "Accumulator" strategy has outperformed the dollar cost averaging (DCA) strategy since 2023. This structured product regularly buys BTC at a discount, and the average acquisition cost in a bull market is 10%-26% lower than DCA, but it is required to bear the obligation to double the purchase when the price falls below the strike price.

Research data shows that during the test period from January 2023 to June 2025, the 3-month accumulator reduced the average BTC purchase cost to $39,035 (10% lower than DCA), and the 6-month and 12-month strategies achieved average costs of $37,654 and $32,079, respectively. The product has a knock-out clause, which automatically terminates when the BTC price rises to a preset barrier (such as $115,000). Pulkit Goyal, head of trading at OrBit Markets, pointed out that this forced disciplined buying method is particularly suitable for enterprise-level crypto asset allocation, but the feature of forced doubling of purchases when prices go down makes it unsuitable for short-term traders.

