A criminal gang was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment for illegally raising more than 10 million yuan by using the bait of "contract speculation" PANews 2025/06/18

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the public account of the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate, a criminal gang used the bait of "contract speculation" to invest in virtual currencies and get high returns, and illegally absorbed a total of more than 10 million yuan in public deposits. The amount was huge, and the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate filed a public prosecution for the crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. After review, the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate believed that the criminal gang's behavior had violated the "Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China" and was found to have committed a joint crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. They were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment and fined.