Iranian exchange Nobitex loses a total of about $81.7 million on Tron, EVM, and BTC chains

PANews
2025/06/18 16:05
Bitcoin
BTC$118,104.85+0.54%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010112+7.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+10.74%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the SlowMist team, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex detected signs of unauthorized access to some of its information infrastructure and hot wallets. According to on-chain analyst zachxbt, Nobitex lost a total of about $81.7 million on the Tron, EVM and BTC chains. Currently, the hacker group Gonjeshke Darand has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

PANews reported on August 17th that, according to Crowdfund Insider, Thailand will launch the TouristDigiPay program next Monday, allowing foreign tourists to exchange cryptocurrencies for Thai baht for payment in
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:36
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

According to PANews on August 17, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,270.18, with a total
Bitcoin
BTC$118,089.52+0.49%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005063-0.51%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:16
The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

PANews reported on August 17th that the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court) recently concluded a second-instance criminal case involving digital
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079+2.59%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01969+4.90%
Share
PANews2025/08/17 11:49

Trending News

More

Thailand to Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange Program for Foreign Tourists

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6270.18.

The Shanghai First Intermediate People's Court concluded a case of fundraising fraud on a digital collection platform

Henan Provincial People's Congress: The Ministry of Public Security is studying and formulating relevant regulations for virtual currencies, and local governments should not formulate them on their ow

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed