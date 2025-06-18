Nobitex: User assets are completely safe according to cold storage standards, and some assets in hot wallets are affected

PANews
2025/06/18 15:11
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4378+3.44%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009755+5.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0881-4.75%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the official announcement of Nobitex, its technical team discovered that some notification infrastructure and hot wallets were accessed without authorization in the morning of June 18. After the incident, the platform immediately cut off all access rights and launched an internal security team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

Officials stressed that user assets are properly kept in accordance with cold storage standards and are safe. This incident only affected some hot wallet assets. In addition, due to temporary restrictions taken by the security team, Nobitex customer support is currently inaccessible. The team is working hard to restore communication functions through alternative channels.

In addition, the hacker group "Gonjeshke Darande" announced through social media that it would make Nobitex's source code and internal network information public within 24 hours. The group warned that assets left on the Nobitex platform may be at risk.

Earlier news, ZachXBT: Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was suspected of being hacked .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
U
U$0.026-5.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

KiiChain is an L1 solution built on the Cosmos SDK that integrates B2B payment infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization through the T-REX module. The project has raised $20.1 million from Nimbus, Eclipse Fi, and others. In this guide, we’ll go over the activities worth doing in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop. Сообщение KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Threshold
T$0.01695+5.21%
RealLink
REAL$0.0492-0.46%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038--%
L1
L1$0.007198--%
LightLink
LL$0.01424+1.49%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 20:38
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10004+4.03%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0173-2.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257+4.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.137--%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29

Trending News

More

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

KiiChain — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

OpenMind — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Trump: No tariffs on Chinese purchases of Russian oil for now