PA Chart | Nine popular candidates for SEC chairman in one chart PANews 2024/11/08 11:53

TRUMP $9,406 +3,27%

As Trump won the 2024 US presidential election, his promise to fire US SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in office attracted widespread attention, and the market was full of speculation about the next chairman. PANews counted 9 popular candidates, all of whom are relatively friendly to cryptocurrencies.